September 27, 2019

Still no trace of missing Indian moon lander: NASA

An image provided by the Indian Space Research Organization on August 6, 2019 shows the LG Vikram before its moon landing
A NASA satellite orbiting the Moon passed over the site where the Indian probe Vikram should have made touchdown earlier this month, but didn't see the missing lander, the US space agency said.

The announcement was made Thursday after NASA released photographs taken on September 17 by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) of the plains located about 370 miles (600 kilometers) from the Moon's south pole, which is where Vikram aimed to land.

"So far the... team has not been able to locate or image the lander," NASA said.

"It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow," the space agency added, saying the LRO will pass over the site again in October, when the light will be better.

Blasting off in July, the emerging Asian giant had hoped with its Chandrayaan-2 ("Moon Vehicle 2") mission to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia and regional rival China to make a successful landing, and the first on the lunar .

The main spacecraft, which remains in orbit around the Moon, dropped the unmanned lander Vikram for a descent that would take five days, but the probe went silent just 2.1 kilometers above the surface.

Vikram was traveling at a horizontal speed of 157 feet (48 meters) per second and descending 197 feet per second, just over half a mile from the landing point, according to US-based organization The Planetary Society.

Days after the failed landing, the Indian Space Research Organization said it had located the lander, but hadn't been able to establish communication.

It has been trying to contact Vikram since.

However, NASA in its statement said "Vikram had a hard landing," which is aviation jargon meaning it crashed.

danR
26 minutes ago
I don't question the legitimacy of any lunar landing or probe, except ISRO's. Sorry, but after two claims by the latter to have 'clicked a thermal image', and of getting a high resolution image, and not divulging those images to the press, weeks ago, I'm prepared to question whether there was any lander at all deployed from the orbiter.

I'm keeping in mind an avalanche of bogus stories from 3rd party news sites about spotting the lander. I'm speaking of the actual press-releases coming out of ISRO proper. There were no images; they were lies, plain and simple. Not even the Soviets during the height of the Kremlin's propaganda machine told such blatant falsehoods. I reserve the right to question that whole dramatic landing sequence we all were watching in real time with the graph that stopped and the doppler artefacts, etc.

[And yeah, right: that's just my opinion, man.]
Report Block

