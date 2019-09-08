September 8, 2019

India locates lander lost on final approach to moon

India locates lander lost on final approach to moon
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) employees react after an announcement by organizations's chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan at its Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bangalore, India, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. India's space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander as it aimed to land on the south pole of the moon and deploy a rover to search for signs of water. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The lander module from India's moon mission was located on the lunar surface on Sunday, one day after it lost contact with the space station, and efforts are underway to try to establish contact with it, the head of the nation's space agency said.

The Press Trust of India news agency cited Indian Space and Research Organization chairman K. Sivan as saying cameras from the moon mission's orbiter had located the lander. "It must have been a hard landing," PTI quoted Sivan as saying.

ISRO officials could not be reached for comment.

The space agency said it lost touch with the Vikram lunar lander on Saturday as it made its final approach to the moon's south pole to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.

A successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third to operate a robotic rover there.

The space agency said Saturday that the lander's descent was normal until 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the lunar surface.

The roughly $140 million mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, was intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

The latest mission lifted off on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan space center in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

India locates lander lost on final approach to moon
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) employees react as they listen to an announcement by organizations's chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan at its Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bangalore, India, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. India's space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander as it aimed to land on the south pole of the moon and deploy a rover to search for signs of water. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

After its launch, Chandrayaan-2 spent several weeks making its way toward the moon, ultimately entering lunar orbit on Aug. 20.

The Vikram lander separated from the mission's orbiter on Sept. 2 and began a series of braking maneuvers to lower its orbit and ready itself for landing.

Only three nations—the United States, the former Soviet Union and China—have landed a spacecraft on the moon.

Explore further

Indian moon mission's landing module separates from orbiter

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: India locates lander lost on final approach to moon (2019, September 8) retrieved 8 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-india-lander-lost-approach-moon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Worm Hole light years away and look at Earth through a giant telescope

3 hours ago

Venera 13 photos from the surface of Venus

12 hours ago

What is the brightest red dwarf star seen from the Earth?

13 hours ago

What would it be like on Earth if it were not a sphere?

Sep 07, 2019

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 06, 2019

Radiation shielding and redirecting

Sep 06, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

I Reckon
18 minutes ago
For me, it all goes back to that pic of the cleanroom. The dudes building the probe are clearly wearing the jeans and shoes they came to work in. And to construct a spacecraft with one's beard hanging out is just downright unprofessional. It reflects a slapdash mentality which can only result in twisted metal and a fresh crater.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
2 minutes ago
So do they even know what went wrong? If they do I haven't heard of it.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration