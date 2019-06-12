June 12, 2019

India unveils spacecraft for moon-landing mission

Scientist Kailasavadivoo Sivan gestures during a press conference where he unveiled deails of the country's moon-landing project
Scientist Kailasavadivoo Sivan gestures during a press conference where he unveiled deails of the country's moon-landing project

India on Wednesday unveiled a spacecraft which is expected to take off for the moon next month, making the country only the fourth to achieve the feat.

The is India's second to the moon, and if successful it will put the nation in the league of the US, the former Soviet Union and China.

Named Chandrayaan-2, the craft is made up of an orbiter, a lander and a rover developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

It will be launched from Sriharikota space centre on July 15 and is expected to land near the lunar South Pole on September 6.

Once it touches down, the rover will carry out experiments while being controlled remotely by ISRO scientists.

"It is going to be the most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO," chairman K. Sivan was quoted as saying by local media.

"The aim is to use for the benefit of the common man."

India has made giant strides in its in recent years.

It launched a record 104 satellites in a single mission in 2017, and has also built a reputation for low-cost space exploration and science missions.

In March, the country said it had destroyed a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test to prove the nation was among the world's most advanced space powers.

Scientists work on the orbiter vehicle of India's first moon lander
Scientists work on the orbiter vehicle of India's first moon lander

Explore further

India plans manned space mission by December 2021

© 2019 AFP

Citation: India unveils spacecraft for moon-landing mission (2019, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-india-unveils-spacecraft-moon-landing-mission.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
300 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Milky Way is "in the top percentile of all the galaxies that exist"

4 hours ago

2-body inspirals that circularize

12 hours ago

What's the largest rocky planet with 1g gravity in theory?

Jun 11, 2019

The Hubble deep field photos and the edge of the universe

Jun 10, 2019

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jun 10, 2019

Dwarf Planet or Stellar Moon?

Jun 09, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration