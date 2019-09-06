September 6, 2019

'Extreme mating' killing tiny marsupials en masse: researchers

Biologists believe kalutas die en masse because of sex-driven immune system collapse
Biologists believe kalutas die en masse because of sex-driven immune system collapse

A tiny marsupial found only in northwest Australia mates so intensely that an entire generation of males can die off during a single breeding season, researchers reported on Friday.

Biologists studying kalutas—a mouse-sized marsupial found in the arid Pilbara region—believe they die en masse because of sex-driven immune system collapse.

Female kalutas mate frequently and with different males during each .

"That means that males also have to mate a lot, and have good quality sperm (and lots of it), to outcompete ," said Genevieve Hayes, who led the University of Western Australia research team.

"This intense investment in reproduction, evidenced by their large testes, appears to be fatal for males."

Scientists believe it is a rare example of male semelparity—a reproduction strategy characterised by "synchronised death", often before offspring are born.

"Males were regularly captured in healthy numbers throughout the study, except immediately after the mating seasons, when no males were captured," Hayes said.

"This, coupled with other research in the field and laboratory, strongly suggests that die after the mating ."

The researchers said that despite the kalutas' "extreme mating behaviour", the species appears to be doing well.

Explore further

Queen bees face increased chance of execution if they mate with two males rather than one

© 2019 AFP

Citation: 'Extreme mating' killing tiny marsupials en masse: researchers (2019, September 6) retrieved 6 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-extreme-tiny-marsupials-en-masse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Sep 05, 2019

Dog Brains have been Modified by Recent human Selection

Sep 04, 2019

DNA of Gut Bacteria Scores Hits in Autism?!

Sep 03, 2019

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 02, 2019

low level hand held lazer therapy for hair works?

Sep 02, 2019

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

Aug 31, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration