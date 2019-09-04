September 4, 2019

3 Brazilian groups win major science prize for eyesight work

Three Brazilian organizations are sharing a 1 million-euro ($1.1 million) prize from a Portuguese scientific foundation for their work treating millions of people with eyesight disorders.

The Lisbon-based gave its annual Vision Award on Wednesday to two foundations headquartered in Sao Paulo, the IPEPO Instituto da Visão and UNICAMP Ophthalmology Service. The third recipient was the Altini Ventura Foudation, which works in northern Brazil.

The Champalimaud Foundation says the three organizations have served people across the country for decades, from residents of major cities to in remote areas of the Amazon.

The foundation says the staff and volunteers who work for the prizewinners often operate at great personal risk and are "genuine soldiers in the war on blindness."

Explore further

Four Nepalese eyesight institutions share $1.3m prize

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: 3 Brazilian groups win major science prize for eyesight work (2019, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-brazilian-groups-major-science-prize.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration