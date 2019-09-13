September 13, 2019

Ancient Australia was home to strange marsupial giants, some weighing over 1,000 kg

by Public Library of Science

Ancient Australia was home to strange marsupial giants, some weighing over 1,000 kg
Ancient Australia was home to strange marsupial giants, some weighing over 1,000 kg. Credit: Hazel Richards (2019)

Palorchestid marsupials, an extinct group of Australian megafauna, had strange bodies and lifestyles unlike any living species, according to a study released September 13, 2019 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Hazel Richards of Monash University, Australia and colleagues.

For most of the last 25 million years, eastern Australia was home to a now-extinct group of marsupials called palorchestids. These animals are well known for their large size, strange tapir-like skulls, and large claws, but so far there has been no detailed study of their morphology. In this study, Richards and colleagues examined more than 60 fossil specimens of palorchestids of varying geologic ages to characterize the function and evolution of their arms and legs.

Over the course of their evolution, palorchestids grew larger and stranger. Using limb proportions as a proxy for , these authors estimated that the latest and largest of the palorchestids may have weighed over 1,000kg. Furthermore, their forelimbs were extremely muscular and were likely adapted for grabbing or scraping at leaves and branches. Uniquely among known mammals, the elbow joints of the largest palorchestids appear to have been immobile and fixed at roughly a 100-degree angle, so that the arms served as permanently flexed food-gathering tools.

This study provides the first formal description of limb morphology in palorchestid marsupials and reveals a group of giant herbivores that probably filled a niche no longer occupied in modern Australian ecosystems. Fossil remains are still missing for certain parts of the palorchestid body, such as the shoulders and wrists, but the authors are hopeful that more material may be found in existing .

The authors add: "This study has allowed us for the first time to appreciate just how huge these mega- palorchestids were, while also providing the first comprehensive view of a strange limb anatomy unprecedented in the mammalian world. This research reveals yet more about the diversity of unique large marsupials that once roamed Australia not so long ago."

Explore further

First-ever look at complete skeleton of Thylacoleo, Australia's extinct 'marsupial lion'
More information: Hazel L. Richards et al, The extraordinary osteology and functional morphology of the limbs in Palorchestidae, a family of strange extinct marsupial giants, PLOS ONE (2019). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0221824
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Ancient Australia was home to strange marsupial giants, some weighing over 1,000 kg (2019, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-ancient-australia-home-strange-marsupial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Asteriod 65 million years ago at Mexican Gulf

Sep 11, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Sep 10, 2019

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 09, 2019

Hurricane Rotations

Sep 08, 2019

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

Sep 08, 2019

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

Sep 08, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration