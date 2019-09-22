September 22, 2019

Albania inspects quake damages, sees over 100 aftershocks

by Llazar Semini

Albania inspects quake damages, sees over 100 aftershocks
A damaged building after an earthquake in Tirana, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Albania's government and news reports say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 shook in the country's west and injured at least two people. (AP Photo)

Many residents in Albania's capital of Tirana and the port city of Durres have not gone back to their homes after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake injured 105 people and damaged hundreds of buildings.

Authorities say the Saturday afternoon quake was followed by more than 100 aftershocks. It also damaged about 600 homes and temporarily knocked out power and water facilities in Tirana, Durres and some other western and central districts.

Many people fled their homes when the quake hit at 4:04 p.m., with at least 500 spending the night in temporary shelters.

Experts on Sunday inspected damaged homes and buildings and raised more emergency tents. Defense Minister Olta Xhacka, speaking at a Cabinet meeting, said "luckily oil wells were not damaged."

Prime Minister Edi Rama said he had phone calls from his Italian, French, German and other European counterparts offering assistance.

Johannes Hahn, European Union's budget and administration commissioner and former enlargement one, tweeted that "#EU immediately offered assistance."

Located along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, Albania is earthquake-prone and registers seismic activity every few days.

  • Albania inspects quake damages, sees over 100 aftershocks
    Damaged cars outside the Faculty of Geology building after an earthquake in Tirana, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Albania's government and news reports say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 shook in the country's west and injured at least two people. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
  • Albania inspects quake damages, sees over 100 aftershocks
    Damaged cars outside the Faculty of Geology building after an earthquake in Tirana, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Albania's government and news reports say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 shook in the country's west and injured at least two people. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

Explore further

Haiti quake toll rises to 17

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Albania inspects quake damages, sees over 100 aftershocks (2019, September 22) retrieved 22 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-albania-quake-aftershocks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
44 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

6 hours ago

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 21, 2019

Meteorology - USA Lower 48 National Winds Pattern Map Website

Sep 20, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Sep 20, 2019

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 20, 2019

Asteriod collision 65 million years ago in the Mexican Gulf

Sep 15, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration