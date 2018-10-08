Haiti quake toll rises to 17

October 10, 2018
A nun carries chairs near a school damaged by a weekend earthquake in Haiti that has now left at least 17 people dead
A nun carries chairs near a school damaged by a weekend earthquake in Haiti that has now left at least 17 people dead

The death toll from the earthquake that struck northwest Haiti over the weekend has risen to 17, with nearly 350 others injured, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

Nine people were killed in the of Port-de-Paix, the closest major town to the quake's epicenter.

Seven more died in Gros-Morne, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the southeast and one was killed in the city of Saint-Louis du Nord, the ministry said.

Emergency personnel deployed to the quake zone have said roughly 7,800 homes were either destroyed or damaged in the 5.9-magnitude tremor, according to the authorities.

In Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, are often not respected, meaning that an earthquake of even a moderate size can result in fatalities and level buildings.

The country's Nord-Ouest department, where Port-de-Paix is located, is the worst-off part of Haiti, with many areas isolated due to the dire state of the roads.

The quake and several aftershocks were felt as far away as the capital Port-au-Prince, sparking fear among residents still reeling from the massive 2010 earthquake that left at least 200,000 people dead.

Explore further: Powerful quake rocks Indonesia, 'many' buildings collapse

Related Stories

High aftershock risk for Haiti in next 30 days: USGS

January 22, 2010

Earthquake-hit Haiti faces a high risk of possibly damaging aftershocks for at least 30 days and is set to suffer further tremors for months or even years to come, the US Geological Survey said Friday.

Strong quake hits Haiti: US geologists

January 20, 2010

A strong earthquake that scientists measured at 6.1 magnitude hit Port-au-Prince Wednesday, sending residents running into the streets eight days after the city was razed by a 7.0 quake.

Recommended for you

Wind holds key to climate change turnaround

October 10, 2018

Antarctica has a current that circles the landmass as part of the Southern Ocean. This current is called the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. When the westerly winds strengthen during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, waters ...

Oysters at risk from changing climate

October 9, 2018

Climate change's effect on coastal ecosystems is very likely to increase mortality risks of adult oyster populations in the next 20 years.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.