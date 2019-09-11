September 11, 2019

Cutting acrylamide in fried and baked snacks

by American Chemical Society

baked snacks
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In 2002, the discovery of acrylamide in certain snacks rattled consumers and the food industry. Acrylamide, a probable human carcinogen, forms by a chemical reaction during baking or frying. Although experts say it's impossible to completely eliminate acrylamide from crackers, cookies and potato chips, food manufacturers are working to reduce the compound's levels, according to an article in Chemical and Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly news magazine of the American Chemical Society.

The Malliard reaction is a chemical process in which amino acids and sugars react during baking or frying to give foods a brown crust and toasty flavor. However, in addition to mouthwatering , the reaction produces acrylamide, Senior Editor Melody Bomgardner writes. Acrylamide forms when the amino acid asparagine reacts with reducing sugars, such as fructose. Although it isn't possible to completely remove acrylamide and still have the snacks people enjoy, are exploring strategies to reduce levels of the probable carcinogen in foods.

The ingredient suppliers Novozymes, Kerry and DSM all offer products for acrylamide reduction based on the enzyme asparaginase. When added to uncooked foods, this enzyme converts asparagine to aspartic acid, which does not form acrylamide. Using a combination of genetic and bioinformatics tools, Novozymes found a way to make large amounts of several versions of asparaginase tailored to specific foods. For organic food companies that wish to avoid genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Kerry has licensed a non-GMO, asparaginase-producing yeast that can be added to uncooked foods. In a different approach, the Idaho potato producer J.R. Simplot introduced a GM potato variety that produces lower levels of asparagine and sugars. With stricter regulations on acrylamide levels expected within the next 2 years, work on acrylamide reduction using other approaches, including gene editing, continues.

Explore further

Cut the carcinogen in your french fries
More information: "How ingredient makers are getting acrylamide out of foods," cen.acs.org/business/specialty … ylamide-foods/97/i35
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Cutting acrylamide in fried and baked snacks (2019, September 11) retrieved 11 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-acrylamide-fried-snacks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does an alkoxide steal H from water?

7 hours ago

If a bond breaking absorbs energy, why does ATP hydrolysis release it?

Sep 09, 2019

Do these half-reactions have electrode potential that depends on pH?

Sep 06, 2019

Temperature of a compressed gas

Sep 05, 2019

Question about equilibrium position

Sep 04, 2019

NMR: Why do "identical" nuclei not couple with each other?

Sep 03, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration