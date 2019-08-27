August 27, 2019

Toxicity screening of cosmetics, sunscreens and pharmaceuticals is made easier with microfluidic devices

by American Institute of Physics

How to practice safer sunscreening
A diagram of different UV exposure methods. Credit: Craig Priest

Scientists are using nanoparticle screening on personal care products and finding previously thought toxic chemicals may not be harmful.

In a paper published in Biomicrofluidics researchers successfully used microchips to demonstrate , a chemical found in most sunscreens, not only is nontoxic but also offers protection against ultraviolet damage to skin cells.

Because of their miniscule size, of a material don't have the same physical, chemical, mechanical or as the same material would on a bigger scale. This means that something that might not be toxic on a bigger scale could be toxic on a smaller scale and vice versa.

Author Craig Priest said a nanomaterial included in a personal care product may remain on the body for many hours and be exposed to air, moisture, light and heat along with sweat, oils and wax from the skin. This could either enhance or diminish toxicity.

The authors chose to investigate UV radiation for its simplicity and for its potential for inclusion in a multiparameter study between nanoparticles and external stressors, such as sunlight.

Previous nanotoxicity screening methods were laborious and time-consuming. Microfluidic devices present an optimistic future for nanoparticle analysis, offering reduced cost, small sample volumes, controllability and reproducibility.

"Nanoparticles are found in many products and vary greatly. The exact size, shape, material and surface properties determine whether a particle is safe or harmful, but the vast number of property combinations means that screening is extremely difficult," Priest said.

The scientists built upon previous research, which tested microfluidic screening processes for chemicals, such as potassium cyanide, cycloheximide and chemotherapy drugs. A major advantage of using is their ability to carry out multiple tests using small sample volumes in a compact microchip format.

"Our results will help speed the development of microfluidic screening chips and, in time, may form the basis of standardized screening of new nanoparticles before they enter products or the environment," Priest said.

This research is expected to expedite toxicity testing of consumer personal products, as well as enhance safety and regulation on nanoparticles.

Explore further

Keep slapping on that sunscreen and ignore toxic claims
More information: Multiparameter toxicity screening on a chip: Effects of UV radiation and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on HaCaT cells, Biomicrofluidics (2019). DOI: 10.1063/1.5113729
Journal information: Biomicrofluidics

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Toxicity screening of cosmetics, sunscreens and pharmaceuticals is made easier with microfluidic devices (2019, August 27) retrieved 27 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-toxicity-screening-cosmetics-sunscreens-pharmaceuticals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How many G forces did I experience during my head hit?

51 minutes ago

Which method is best for GCL assay and Why?

1 hour ago

The Higher Dimensional Analysis of Embryonic Development

1 hour ago

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

15 hours ago

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Aug 25, 2019

Mixed bag: dietary and supplement interventions on patient outcomes

Aug 24, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Anonym216230
2 hours ago
I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30 k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money.Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It's a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE.Ihope,you can find something,Simply go to the below SITE.GOOD LUCK★★★★COPY THIS WEBSITE★★★★ .www.98steps.com
-1
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration