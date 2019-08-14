August 14, 2019

A novel forecasting tool helps experts prepare for extreme weather

by CORDIS

A novel forecasting tool helps experts prepare for extreme weather
Credit: IgorZh, Shutterstock

There is mounting evidence that climate change is increasing the risk and severity of extreme weather events around the world. As floods, heatwaves, droughts and storms become fiercer and more frequent, it's increasingly imperative to find tools that will help us adapt to the changes happening to the Earth's climate.

In June 2019, the EU-funded S2S4E project launched just such a tool that can help emergency planners and weather-dependent industries prepare for extreme weather events. Called S2S4E Decision Support Tool (DST), it's a novel online service that combines sub-seasonal to seasonal climate predictions with and electricity demand. Through the DST, the project intends to offer more reliable and usable forecasts for weather-dependent hydropower, solar and wind production.

Climate change "is happening now, with new heat and precipitation records being hit all the time," says Albert Soret of project coordinator Barcelona Supercomputing Center in a news item posted on "HPCwire." "Current methodologies that look into the past do not account for this climate variability, but our sub-seasonal and seasonal forecasts do," explains Soret.

A look at the forecasting tool

The DST generates tailored climate information through energy indicators derived from climate variables such as wind speed, , precipitation, temperature and sea-level pressure. These indicators provide information on expected variability in hydropower, solar and wind generation, as well as electricity demand in the future. Weekly forecasts from sub-seasonal climate predictions are provided for the following 4 calendar weeks as weekly averages, whereas monthly forecasts for seasonal climate predictions are issued for the next 3 months as monthly averages. "The DST is the first real attempt at putting state-of-the-art knowledge from climate research into an operational service tailored for the energy market," states Soret.

Not only for energy experts

Although developed for the energy industry, the DST can also prove useful in other fields, such as emergency planning, insurance and farming. "The wine sector is a clear example. Knowing well in advance if a season is going to be particularly dry or wet can make a difference for wine producers when they decide how to trim their in order to protect them from the rain or the sun, and when making decisions on how much fertilizers to use," says knowledge transfer expert Isadora Jiménez of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

The DST will be free to use until late 2020. During this time, S2S4E (Sub-seasonal to Seasonal climate forecasting for Energy) will be analyzing the tool's impact on a weekly basis to ensure the quality of its forecasts. The project team also intends to hold monthly webinars explaining the forecasts and answering queries. The S2S4E partners are currently inviting interested professionals from companies to test the tool with them.

Explore further

Managing energy demand spikes with seasonal forecasts of heatwaves and cold spells
More information: S2S4E project website: www.s2s4e.eu/
Provided by CORDIS
Citation: A novel forecasting tool helps experts prepare for extreme weather (2019, August 14) retrieved 14 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-tool-experts-extreme-weather.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration