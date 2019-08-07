August 7, 2019

A rocky relationship: A history of Earth's continents breaking up and getting back together

by Johns Hopkins University

Earth
A composite image of the Western hemisphere of the Earth. Credit: NASA

A new study of rocks that formed billions of years ago lends fresh insight into how Earth's plate tectonics, or the movement of large pieces of Earth's outer shell, evolved over the planet's 4.56-billion-year history.

A report of the findings, published August 7 in Nature, reveals that, contrary to previous studies that say has operated throughout Earth's history or that it emerged only 0.7 billion years ago, tectonics actually evolved over the last 2.5 billion years. This new timeline impacts researchers' models for understanding how Earth has changed.

"One of the key ways to understand how Earth has evolved to become the planet that we know is plate tectonics," says Robert Holder, a Postdoctoral Fellow in Earth and Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University and the paper's first author.

Plate tectonics dictates how continents drift apart and come back together, helps explain where volcanoes and earthquakes occur, predicts cycles of erosion and ocean circulation, and how life on Earth has evolved.

In a bid to resolve the mystery of how and when plate tectonics emerged on Earth, Holder and the research team examined a global compilation of metamorphic rocks that formed over the past 3 billion years at 564 sites. Metamorphic rocks are rocks that, through the process of being buried and heated deep in the Earth's crust, have transformed into a new type of rock. Scientists can measure the depth and temperatures at which metamorphic rocks form, and thereby constrain at in Earth's crust. Because plate tectonics strongly influences heat flow, ancient metamorphic rocks can be used to study plate tectonics in Earth's past.

The research team compiled data on the temperatures and depths at which the formed and then evaluated how these conditions have changed systematically through geological time. From this, the team found that plate tectonics, as we see it today, developed gradually over the last 2.5 billion years.

"The framework for much of our understanding of the world and its geological processes relies on plate tectonics," says Holder. "Knowing when plate tectonics began and how it changed impacts that framework."

Clarity on when plate tectonics began and whether it was different in Earth's past can help scientists better understand why we find certain rocks and minerals where we do and how they formed, says Holder.

Explore further

Ancient drop of water rewrites Earth's history
More information: Metamorphism and the evolution of plate tectonics, Nature (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1462-2 , https://nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1462-2
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Johns Hopkins University
Citation: A rocky relationship: A history of Earth's continents breaking up and getting back together (2019, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-rocky-relationship-history-earth-continents.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 01, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration