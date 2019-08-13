August 13, 2019

NASA sees wide center in tropical storm Krosa

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On Aug. 13, 2019, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Storm Krosa in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a good shot of the wide, ragged center of circulation in Tropical Storm Krosa.

On Aug. 13 at 12:20 a.m. EDT (0420 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Krosa that showed a large center of circulation, surrounded by fragmented bands of thunderstorms.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Krosa was located near latitude 28.2 degrees north and longitude 133.9 degrees east. Krosa was about 397 nautical miles south-southeast of Iwakuni, Japan. Krosa was moving to the west-northwest and had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph).

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for , and tropical storm-force winds along coastal areas in southeastern Japan.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said that Krosa is expected to intensify to 50 knots (58 mph/92 kph) as it approaches landfall in southwestern Japan on August 14.

NASA-NOAA satellite views massive Tropical Storm Krosa
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
