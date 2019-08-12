August 12, 2019

NASA finds deadly Lekima's remnants over China

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On Aug. 12, 2019, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of former Typhoon Lekima in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible picture of the remnant clouds of deadly former Typhoon Lekima over eastern China.

On Aug. 12, 2019, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Lekima's remnant clouds. The remnants blanketed eastern China and the Korean Peninsula, also extending over part of the Yellow Sea.

Typhoon Lekima made landfall early on Aug. 10 in the Zhejiang province. At landfall, Lekima's winds were gusting up to 185 kph (115 mph). Typhoon Lekima made another landfall in coastal regions of Huangdao district, Qingdao, Shandong around 8:50 p.m. local time on August 11. Lekima caused billions of dollars in damage, triggered travel delays and caused fatalities. Reuters reported that 44 people perished from Typhoon Lekima's landfall in China.

On Aug. 12, China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) released a blue warning for a at 6:00 a.m. local time. NMC noted, "Lekima [will] dwell in neighboring regions of northern Shandong Peninsula and move north by east direction with a dwindling intensity."

The NMC forecast from August 12 to 13 noted that the areas including northern Shandong, northeastern Henan, eastern Tianjin, central-southern Liaoning, and eastern Jilin will be exposed to moderate and heavy rain. NMC's forecast noted, "Heavy downpours (100-200 mm/3.9 to 7.8 inches) will pummel northeastern Hebei, and southwestern Liaoning."

