August 7, 2019

Medication in the environment affects feeding behavior of fish

by Wiley

Medication in the environment affects feeding behavior of fish
Credit: Erik Baatrup

Scientists are increasingly warning that prescription drugs can affect wildlife and ecosystems when they find their way into the environment. In a new Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry study, investigators found that the anxiety and depression drug Escitalopram—at concentrations similar to those measured in the environment—can inhibit fish foraging and eating behavior.

Interestingly, the team noted that the two sexes respond differently to the drug. Specifically, the inhibitory effect of the drug was more pronounced in males than in females.

"It is disturbing that affect vital life processes in aquatic wildlife," said corresponding author Erik Baatrup, Ph.D., of Aarhus University, in Denmark.

Explore further

Investigating the impact of drug addiction and pollution on behaviour in humans and wildlife
More information: Sebastian Vedel Nielsen et al, The psychoactive drug escitalopram affects foraging behavior in zebrafish ( Danio rerio ), Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1002/etc.4474
Journal information: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

Provided by Wiley
Citation: Medication in the environment affects feeding behavior of fish (2019, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-medication-environment-affects-behavior-fish.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration