August 22, 2019

Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit

by Marcia Dunn

Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A rocket that's the last of its kind delivered the newest, most powerful GPS satellite to orbit for the Air Force on Thursday.

United Launch Alliance's Delta IV medium-class rocket blasted into a hazy morning sky from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It was a fitting swan song for the rocket. Company President Tory Bruno tweeted that the liftoff was "hot, straight and normal."

Two hours later, the satellite separated from the and the company declared success.

The Delta IV Medium ended its 17-year run with 29 launches. Denver-based United Launch Alliance said it will be replaced by the still-in-development Vulcan rocket. The Delta IV Heavy, meanwhile, will continue to soar.

The newly launched GPS satellite is the second in a series of next-generation navigation spacecraft. It's nicknamed Magellan after the 16th-century Portuguese explorer. Lockheed Martin, also based in Colorado, built the satellite.

  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket stands ready with a payload of the second Global Positioning System III on space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch is scheduled for Thursday morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket stands ready with a payload of the second Global Positioning System III on space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch is scheduled for Thursday morning. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit
    A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket lifts off from space launch complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the second Global Positioning System III payload, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Explore further

SpaceX launches Air Force's best GPS yet, ends banner year

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Last of its kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit (2019, August 22) retrieved 22 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-kind-rocket-gps-satellite-orbit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are black holes actually holes?

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

14 hours ago

Europa Clipper Interplanetary Mission

Aug 20, 2019

Relationship between collision and relaxation

Aug 20, 2019

Why Jupiter, Saturn and the Sun have a distinctive and sharp boundary?

Aug 20, 2019

Strong candidate for neutron star black hole merger found

Aug 20, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration