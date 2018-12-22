SpaceX launches Air Force's best GPS yet, ends banner year

December 23, 2018
SpaceX launches Air Force's best GPS yet, ends banner year
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The rocket is carrying the U.S. Air Force's most powerful GPS satellite ever built. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

SpaceX has launched the U.S. Air Force's most powerful GPS satellite ever built.

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, hoisting the into orbit.

The satellite was supposed to soar Tuesday but concerns and then weather delayed the flight.

Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, says this next-generation GPS satellite is three times more accurate than previous versions and eight times better at anti-jamming. It's the first in a series and nicknamed Vespucci after the 15th-century Italian explorer who calculated Earth's circumference to within 50 miles (80 kilometers).

Lockheed Martin developed the advanced GPS technology and is building the satellites at a facility near Denver.

Sunday's launch was Space X's 21st and final launch of the year, a company record.

SpaceX launches Air Force's best GPS yet, ends banner year
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The rocket is carrying the U.S. Air Force's most powerful GPS satellite ever built. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

Explore further: Launch of next generation GPS satellite postponed for 1 day

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Seeds of giant galaxies formed in the early universe

December 21, 2018

Modern galaxies show a wide diversity, including dwarf galaxies, irregular galaxies, spiral galaxies, and massive elliptical galaxies. This final type, massive elliptical galaxies, provides astronomers with a puzzle. Although ...

NASA's Webb Telescope wrapped in a mobile clean room

December 21, 2018

Before moving NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, and to assure that it's kept clean and safe, Webb got a very special wrapping treatment. The wrapping acts as a "mobile clean room," safeguarding the technological marvel from ...

A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided

December 21, 2018

Uranus is a lopsided oddity, the only planet to spin on its side. Scientists now think they know how it got that way: It was pushed over by a rock at least twice as big as Earth.

Stellar corpse reveals clues to missing stardust

December 21, 2018

Everything around you – your desk, your laptop, your coffee cup – in fact, even you – is made of stardust, the stuff forged in the fiery furnaces of stars that died before our sun was born. Probing the space surrounding ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.