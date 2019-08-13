August 13, 2019

Growth mindset intervention boosts confidence, persistence in entrepreneurship students

by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University

A low-cost intervention aimed at fostering a growth mindset in students gave the students more confidence in their entrepreneurship abilities and helped them persist when challenges arose.

"The finding is valuable because efficacy, or confidence in one's abilities, and perseverance are powerful motivators and are critical for in entrepreneurship," says Jeff Pollack, second author of a paper on the work and an associate professor of entrepreneurship at North Carolina State University.

"Growth mindsets—the belief that human attributes are malleable—help students to flourish," says Jeni Burnette, lead author of the paper and an associate professor of psychology at NC State. "For this study, we focused on fostering a of entrepreneurship—the idea that everyone can improve their entrepreneurship ability."

For the study, researchers worked with 238 . One group of 120 students received three growth mindset video modules focused on the idea that, with time, effort and energy, individuals can improve their entrepreneurship ability. A of 118 students watched three video modules that focused on misconceptions about entrepreneurship.

The study found that the growth mindset intervention did not directly or indirectly affect the classroom performance of students.

However, in post-intervention surveys, the researchers found that students who received the growth mindset intervention, relative to the control, reported greater entrepreneurial self-efficacy, such as confidence in their ability to identify new business opportunities and create new products. The growth mindset intervention also fostered greater persistence. Specifically, students reported continuing to pursue an entrepreneurial idea as part of a class project, even after encountering a challenge.

Additionally, self-efficacy correlated with an increased likelihood that students would consider entrepreneurship as a field of study and as a possible career.

Effects of the intervention did not depend on the student's gender or in the entrepreneurship field.

"This low-cost approach can be easily integrated into the classroom and is a promising tool for increasing ' motivation in entrepreneurship above and beyond simply learning about the field," Burnette says.

Explore further

Low-cost intervention boosts undergraduate interest in computer science
More information: Jeni L. Burnette et al, A Growth Mindset Intervention: Enhancing Students' Entrepreneurial Self-Efficacy and Career Development, Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice (2019). DOI: 10.1177/1042258719864293
Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Growth mindset intervention boosts confidence, persistence in entrepreneurship students (2019, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-growth-mindset-intervention-boosts-confidence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration