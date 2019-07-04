Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
by Kelvin Chan
Efforts to make artificial intelligence fairer now extend to Wimbledon's courts.
The All England Club, which hosts the famed British tennis event, is adding technology enhancements at this year's tournament aimed at eliminating bias from computer-generated video highlights.
The club has already been using AI to go through hours of footage and automatically pick out the best shots from matches played on its 18 courts. The AI chooses the moments based on criteria including whether a player does a fist pump and how much the audience cheers after a point. Fans can then watch the assembled videos online.
For this year's tournament, which runs until July 19, the AI has been tweaked to balance out any favoritism shown to a player who gestures more or has a louder fan base.
