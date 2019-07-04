July 4, 2019

Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights

by Kelvin Chan

Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
Staff monitor game data and work on match analysis at an operations room during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The All England Club is adding technology enhancements at this year's tournament aimed at eliminating bias from highlights that are chosen by computer artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)

Efforts to make artificial intelligence fairer now extend to Wimbledon's courts.

The All England Club, which hosts the famed British tennis event, is adding technology enhancements at this year's tournament aimed at eliminating bias from computer-generated video highlights.

The club has already been using AI to go through hours of footage and automatically pick out the best shots from matches played on its 18 courts. The AI chooses the moments based on criteria including whether a player does a fist pump and how much the audience cheers after a point. Fans can then watch the assembled videos online.

For this year's , which runs until July 19, the AI has been tweaked to balance out any favoritism shown to a player who gestures more or has a louder fan base.

  • Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
    Staff monitor game data and work on match analysis at an operations room during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The All England Club is adding technology enhancements at this year's tournament aimed at eliminating bias from highlights that are chosen by computer artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)
  • Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
    Staff monitor game data and work on match analysis at an operations room during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The All England Club is adding technology enhancements at this year's tournament aimed at eliminating bias from highlights that are chosen by computer artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)
  • Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights
    Staff monitor game data and work on match analysis at an operations room during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The All England Club is adding technology enhancements at this year's tournament aimed at eliminating bias from highlights that are chosen by computer artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)

Explore further

Wimbledon 'Stat Pack' help explain the point

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Wimbledon reworks AI tech to reduce bias in game highlights (2019, July 4) retrieved 4 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-wimbledon-reworks-ai-tech-bias.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will graphene becomes a wonder material for future inventions?

1 hour ago

Atmospheric CO2 absorption - actual quantification?

1 hour ago

Why doesn't the atom absorb heat energy when it is low?

1 hour ago

Electric potential difference between a battery's terminal and the ground

2 hours ago

Is Infinity Possible?

3 hours ago

Nozzle Reaction Forces

20 hours ago

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration