July 4, 2019

Tornado kills 6, injures nearly 200 in China

The tornado tore down trees and electricity poles and knocked down some walls
A tornado has left six people dead and nearly 200 injured after ripping through a northeastern Chinese city, local authorities said Thursday.

The tornado hit Kaiyuan in Liaoning province on Wednesday afternoon, tearing down trees and electricity poles, smashing the windows of apartment buildings, and knocking down some brick walls.

More than 190 people were injured and 43 of them were hospitalised, the Kaiyuan public security bureau said on the Weibo social media platform.

