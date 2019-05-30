May 30, 2019

Busy tornado season catches naive Easterners off guard

by David Porter

A tree limb has fallen near a home in Stanhope, N.J., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado struck the area Tuesday night. (Kaitlyn Kanzler/The Record via AP)

A tornado that caused damage in New Jersey this week caught many people unaware or unprepared.

Many people on the East Coast are unaccustomed to such storms and not conditioned to hear or heed warnings.

New Jersey's climatologist says most communities don't have a well-designed tornado warning system.

Tuesday's tornado damaged a high school where an athletic awards banquet had just concluded. A woman who attended the banquet said most people weren't aware that a tornado had formed and was heading their way.

In Ohio, where are far more common, meteorologists went on the offensive with aggressive tornado warnings, actions several officials said saved lives.

