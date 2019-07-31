July 31, 2019

Rare photo captures sea lion falling into mouth of whale

In a stunning photo, a wildlife photographer has captured a sea lion falling into the mouth of a humpback whale in what he calls a "once-in-a-lifetime" moment.

Chase Dekker, who is also a , took the spectacular shot during a whale-watching boat trip off the coast of Monterey Bay, in California, last week.

"I get to see a lot of crazy stuff but never this," said the 27-year-old who has been taking pictures of wildlife for nearly a decade.

He said he was on a whale-watching boat trip on July 22 when he noticed a group of humpback on a feeding frenzy.

As the animals were munching on anchovies, an unlucky failed to get out of the way in time and ended up inside the whale's mouth, Dekker recounted in interviews and an Instagram post.

He said he quickly grabbed his camera and began snapping pictures of the incredible moment.

"I was ecstatic because I captured a moment I may never see again," he said.

But rest assured, Dekker said, the whale never closed its jaws on the sea lion which was probably very shaken by the experience but managed to swim away.

"That sea had the true 'Jonah Experience'," he said on Instagram.

Explore further

Young humpback whale freed from fishing gear off Hawaii

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Rare photo captures sea lion falling into mouth of whale (2019, July 31) retrieved 31 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-rare-photo-captures-sea-lion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

dialysate flow rate when pulling through a jug

Jul 28, 2019

The "randomness" of evolution

Jul 28, 2019

Need Tips and Tricks on plate-reading Lycopene production of E.coli

Jul 28, 2019

Ice Cream or Chocolates

Jul 25, 2019

Postterm pregnancies

Jul 24, 2019

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 22, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration