July 9, 2019

New poll examines public opinion on wildlife and migration corridors in Wyoming

by University of Wyoming

New poll examines public opinion on wildlife and migration corridors in Wyoming
Wyoming voters support efforts such as helping landowners install wildlife-friendly fences to aid in wildlife migration, according to a new poll. Credit: Joe Riis Photo

Results from a new statewide poll of 400 registered voters in Wyoming and an online focus group of 20 Wyoming residents on topics related to wildlife and migration corridors are now available from the Ruckelshaus Institute and Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming.

The poll and online focus group were organized by the William D. Ruckelshaus Institute, in partnership with the Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions at Duke University.

Findings from the poll show that voters a range of policy actions related to the conservation of big-game , but that the intensity of support declines when the action is perceived to negatively impact the state's economy. Respondents showed strong support for constructing highway over/underpasses within migration corridors and helping landowners install wildlife-friendly fences. Conservation actions perceived to limit oil and gas development received less support from respondents.

Results indicate that wildlife is very important to residents' quality of life and to Wyoming's economy, and that declines in big-game populations are perceived as an extremely or very serious problem by a majority of respondents. Highways and development were found to pose the greatest perceived threat to big-game migration. Focus group participants, in particular, emphasized the need for an approach to conserving migration corridors that balances wildlife needs with Wyoming's economy.

"These results show that Wyoming voters support a range of policies to maintain big-game corridors," says Drew Bennett, Whitney MacMillan Professor of Practice of Private Lands Stewardship in the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. "Voters overwhelmingly support actions such as constructing new overpasses to allow animals to cross highways in key areas and clearly recognize the human safety and these structures provide from reducing vehicle collisions."

The poll was administered by Lori Weigel, of New Bridge Strategy, and surveyed 400 randomly selected registered voters in Wyoming. Full results can be found here.

The was conducted May 6-9, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points statewide. The study was supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation as part of wider research on Americans' attitudes toward conservation and the environment.

Provided by University of Wyoming

Citation: New poll examines public opinion on wildlife and migration corridors in Wyoming (2019, July 9) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-poll-opinion-wildlife-migration-corridors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wyoming adopts wildlife migration conservation guidelines
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)