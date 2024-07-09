The University of Wyoming is a land-grant university located in Laramie, Wyoming, situated on Wyoming's high Laramie Plains, at an elevation of 7,200 feet (2194 m), between the Laramie and Snowy Range mountains. It is known as UW (often pronounced "U-Dub") to people close to the university. The university was founded in September 1886, four years before the territory was admitted as the 44th state, and opened in September 1887. The University of Wyoming is unusual in that its location within the state is provided by the state's constitution. The university also offers outreach education in communities throughout Wyoming and online. The University of Wyoming consists of seven colleges: agriculture and natural resources, arts and sciences, business, education, engineering and applied sciences, health sciences, and Law. The university maintains the combination of large university benefits matched with the feel of a smaller college. UW also offers a variety of cultural and social activities. The university offers over 190 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs including Doctor of Pharmacy and Juris Doctor.

Address 1000 E. University Avenue, Laramie, Wyoming, United States of America 82071 Website http://www.uwyo.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Wyoming

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

