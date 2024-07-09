The University of Wyoming is a land-grant university located in Laramie, Wyoming, situated on Wyoming's high Laramie Plains, at an elevation of 7,200 feet (2194 m), between the Laramie and Snowy Range mountains. It is known as UW (often pronounced "U-Dub") to people close to the university. The university was founded in September 1886, four years before the territory was admitted as the 44th state, and opened in September 1887. The University of Wyoming is unusual in that its location within the state is provided by the state's constitution. The university also offers outreach education in communities throughout Wyoming and online. The University of Wyoming consists of seven colleges: agriculture and natural resources, arts and sciences, business, education, engineering and applied sciences, health sciences, and Law. The university maintains the combination of large university benefits matched with the feel of a smaller college. UW also offers a variety of cultural and social activities. The university offers over 190 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs including Doctor of Pharmacy and Juris Doctor.

Yellowstone Lake ice cover unchanged despite warming climate

The length of time that Yellowstone Lake is covered by ice each year has not changed in the past century, despite warming temperatures in the region, according to new research led by University of Wyoming scientists.

Earth Sciences

Apr 16, 2024

New research shows migrating animals learn by experience

Research led by scientists from University of Wyoming and Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior shows that migrating animals refine their behavior as they get older, suggesting that experiential learning is an important ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 4, 2024

Anthropologists' research unveils early stone plaza in the Andes

Two University of Wyoming anthropology professors have discovered one of the earliest circular plazas in Andean South America, showcasing monumental megalithic architecture, which refers to construction that uses large stones ...

Archaeology

Feb 14, 2024

Archaeologists discover oldest known bead in the Americas

University of Wyoming archaeology Professor Todd Surovell and his team of collaborators have discovered a tube-shaped bead made of bone that is about 12,940 years old. The bead, found at the La Prele Mammoth site in Converse ...

Archaeology

Feb 12, 2024

New research challenges hunter-gatherer narrative

The oft-used description of early humans as "hunter-gatherers" should be changed to "gatherer-hunters," at least in the Andes of South America, according to groundbreaking research led by a University of Wyoming archaeologist.

Archaeology

Jan 24, 2024

