July 3, 2019

NASA's ECOSTRESS maps European heat wave from space

by Esprit Smith, NASA

NASA's ECOSTRESS maps European heat wave from space
These maps of four European cities show ECOSTRESS surface temperature images acquired in the early mornings of June 27 and 28, 2019, during a heatwave. The images have been sharpened to delineate key features such as airports. Airports and city centers are hotter than surrounding regions because they have more surfaces that retain heat (asphalt, concrete, etc.). Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Europe's massive heat wave is on its way out—and it's leaving a slew of broken temperature records in its wake. Many countries were gripped by temperatures above 104 Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) between June 26 and June 30. According to the World Meteorological Organization, June 2019 is now the hottest month on record for the continent as a whole.

NASA's Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS) measures Earth's surface temperature from the International Space Station at different times of day. Although its primary objective is to monitor the health of plants, ECOSTRESS can also detect heat events such as the one much of Europe just experienced.

ECOSTRESS mapped the surface, or ground temperature, of four European cities—Rome, Paris, Madrid and Milan—during the mornings of June 27 and June 28.In the images, hotter temperatures appear in red and cooler temperatures appear in blue. They show how the central core of each city is much hotter than the surrounding natural landscape due to the —a result of urban surfaces storing and re-radiating heat throughout the day.

The fact that were as high as 77-86 degrees Fahrenheit (25-30 degrees Celsius) in the early morning indicates that much of the heat from previous days was stored by surfaces with high heat capacity (such as asphalt, concrete and water bodies) and unable to dissipate before the next day. The trapped heat resulted in even higher midday temperatures, in the high 40s (Celsius) in some places, as the heat wave continued.

ECOSTRESS launched to the last summer and began collecting its first heat data just days after installation. The instrument measures variations of ground temperatures to within a few tenths of a degree, and it does so with unprecedented detail: It's able to detect temperature changes at various times of day over areas the size of a football field. These measurements help scientists assess plant health and response to water shortages, which can be an indicator of future drought. They can also be used in observing heat trends, spotting wildfires and detecting volcanic activity.

ECOSTRESS provides a wide range of image products for studying the and recently made all these products publicly available through the NASA Land Processes Distributed Active Archive Center (LPDAAC).

Explore further

ECOSTRESS maps L.A.'s hot spots
Provided by NASA
Citation: NASA's ECOSTRESS maps European heat wave from space (2019, July 3) retrieved 4 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-nasa-ecostress-european-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jun 29, 2019

Stratified flows

Jun 28, 2019

New undersea freshwater aquifer mapped

Jun 23, 2019

NZ earthquake 14.11.16 - Mag 7.8

Jun 23, 2019

Content of Earth-impacting meteors over time

Jun 22, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Jun 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration