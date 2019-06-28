June 28, 2019

Image: The heat is on across Europe

by European Space Agency

Image: The heat is on across Europe
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

With some places expecting to be hit with air temperatures of over 40°C in the next days, much of Europe is in the grip of a heatwave—and one that is setting record highs for June. According to meteorologists this current bout of sweltering weather is down to hot air being drawn from north Africa.

This map shows the of the land on 26 June. It has been generated using information from the Copernicus Sentinel-3's Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer, which measures energy radiating from Earth's surface in nine spectral bands—the map therefore represents temperature of the land surface, not air temperature which is normally used in forecasts. The white areas in the image are where cloud obscured readings of land temperature and the light blue patches are snow-covered areas.

Countries worst hit by this unusual June weather include Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland. In many places heat warnings have been issued and cities such as Paris have connected fountains and sprinklers to hydrants to help give people some relief. Wildfires in Catalonia, said to be the worst in two decades, have already ripped across 5000 hectares of land and are being blamed on the heat and strong winds.

Explore further

Image: Heat map of sweltering southern Europe
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: The heat is on across Europe (2019, June 28) retrieved 28 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-image-europe.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stratified flows

Jun 26, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jun 24, 2019

New undersea freshwater aquifer mapped

Jun 23, 2019

NZ earthquake 14.11.16 - Mag 7.8

Jun 23, 2019

Content of Earth-impacting meteors over time

Jun 22, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Jun 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration