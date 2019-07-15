July 15, 2019

Off the hook: Manta ray asks divers for helping hand

Manta rays are considered one of the most intelligent underwater creatures and are common off parts of the west coast of Austral
Manta rays are considered one of the most intelligent underwater creatures and are common off parts of the west coast of AustraliaManta rays are considered one of the most intelligent underwater creatures and are common off parts of the west coast of Australia

A giant manta ray with several fishing hooks caught below its eye appeared to ask two nearby divers for help in removing them, and then waited patiently for them to do so.

Underwater photographer Jake Wilton was diving off Australia's west coast when the three-metre wide animal moved toward him, showed.

"I'm often guiding snorkelers in the area and it's as if she recognised me and was trusting me to help her," Wilton said in a statement Monday.

"She got closer and closer and then started unfurling to present the eye to me."

Incredible footage shows Wilton repeatedly diving down toward the animal and removing the hooks, before the manta ray departs after the final impediment is dislodged.

"She never moved. I'm sure that manta knew that Jake was trying to get the hooks out," said and fellow diver Monty Hall.

Manta rays are considered one of the most intelligent underwater creatures and are common off parts of the west coast of Australia.

The ocean giants can grow up to seven meters wide and live for about 50 years.

They don't have the sharp barb of a stingray and are harmless to humans.

Explore further

Tourists and fishers key to future of rare manta nursery

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Off the hook: Manta ray asks divers for helping hand (2019, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-manta-ray-divers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

4 hours ago

Environmental genetic mutations

11 hours ago

Leukorrhea

Jul 14, 2019

The "randomness" of evolution

Jul 12, 2019

Mixed bag: dietary and supplement interventions on patient outcomes

Jul 10, 2019

Please help me interpret my genetic intellgence results

Jul 10, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration