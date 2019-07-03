July 3, 2019

Magnets shown to create more power in electrical generators

by Purdue University

Magnets shown to create more power in electrical generators
Purdue University researchers developed a parallel inner-magnet device to reduce the size and increase the efficiency of the moderate- to low-power electric generators. Credit: Purdue University

Electric generators have a plethora of uses—ranging from automotive to aircraft to microgrids. There is currently a strong desire to reduce the size and increase the efficiency of the devices.

Researchers at Purdue University have come up with an effective way to reduce the size and increase the efficiency of the moderate- to low-power electric generators used in those applications.

A wound rotor synchronous machine contains a field winding—a group of insulated current-carrying coils—on the rotor used to create a rotating and regulate the output voltage. Associated with this winding are losses, which generate heat that must be removed from the spinning rotor. Permanent magnets can also be used to generate the magnetic field with much less loss and heat generation, but this approach does not facilitate output voltage regulation.

"The Purdue parallel inner-magnet is a hybrid solution that creates some of the field with a and some of the field with a field winding," said Scott Sudhoff, the Michael and Katherine Birck Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering in Purdue's College of Engineering, whose research focuses on power electronics and electromechanical devices. "This allows for regulation, but with lower losses than a conventional machine."

Omar Laldin, a former Ph.D. student of Sudhoff, helped lead the Purdue team that created the inner-magnet device. Sudhoff said the device could be used in a variety of AC and DC (with a rectifier) generator applications. Key issues include the questions of the best machine structure in terms of merging the two sources, electromagnetic damping and fault performance. The team has validated the design code through finite element analysis based testing.

Provided by Purdue University

Citation: Magnets shown to create more power in electrical generators (2019, July 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-magnets-shown-power-electrical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Energy-free superfast computing invented by scientists using light pulses
1724 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)