July 17, 2019

Living longer or healthier? Genetic discovery in worms suggests they can be separated

by University of Pittsburgh

Living longer or healthier? Genetic discovery in worms suggests they can be separated
Gut and germ cells of a young adult worm showing green fluorescence where the protein TCER-1 is produced. Credit: Francis Arjumand Ghazi/University of Pittsburgh

In a report published today in Nature Communications, a surprising new genetic discovery by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh suggests that there may be molecular switches that control lifespan and healthspan separately.

Healthspan is represented by a set of parameters like mobility and immune resistance that are distinct from lifespan, which can be easily measured. Though it is harder to study, in the long run, it may be more relevant to modify healthspan, notes senior author Arjumand Ghazi, Ph.D., associate professor of pediatrics, and , Pitt School of Medicine and UPMC Children's Hospital, recalling the Greek myth of Eos and Tithonus to describe the difference. "The goddess Eos fell in love with a mortal man, Tithonus, and asked that he be granted eternal life, but forgot to ask for eternal youth. Tithonus lived forever but as a frail and immobile old man."

In the current study, Ghazi and her team focused on a protein called TCER-1 in the worm Caenorhabditis elegans. Earlier work from their lab showed that TCER-1 promotes longevity in worms and also is critical to its fertility.

Longevity genes in many animals increase resistance to stressors, such as infection, so the researchers expected that removing TCER-1 would make the worms less resilient.

Removing TCER-1 improves mobility in worms paralyzed by toxic buildup of amyloid beta protein. Credit: Arjumand Ghazi/University of Pittsburgh

Much to their surprise, they saw the exact opposite. When infected with bacteria, subjected to DNA-damaging radiation or high temperatures, worms without TCER-1 survived much longer than normal . They also had improved mobility with age and were less prone to protein clumping that causes human neurodegenerative diseases. Conversely, increasing TCER-1 levels beyond normal suppressed the animal's immune defenses.

"I was sure I'd made a mistake somewhere," says Francis Amrit, Ph.D., the study's lead author and a staff scientist in Ghazi's lab. "But I repeated the experiments and realized that TCER-1 was unlike any other longevity gene we'd seen before—it was actually suppressing ."

Interestingly, TCER-1 seemed to be able to wield its influence only as long as the animals were young and capable of laying eggs.

"I liken TCER-1 in C. elegans to a DJ who controls the base, treble and other tones to get the music to sound just right," says Amrit. "During its reproductive age, TCER-1 tunes all the molecular dials to ensure that the animal reproduces efficiently to propagate the species, partly by diverting resources meant for stress management."

Ghazi cautions that it is too soon to make any conclusions about human healthspan, but notes that the finding should change how we understand the of aging.

"It will be interesting to understand how the body allocates resources," Ghazi speculates. "For example, could women one day take a pill once they decide to stop having children that would improve their healthspan by diverting resources used for reproduction toward improved stress resilience?"

Explore further

New gene linked to healthy aging in worms
More information: Francis R. G. Amrit et al, The longevity-promoting factor, TCER-1, widely represses stress resistance and innate immunity, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-10759-z
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Pittsburgh
Citation: Living longer or healthier? Genetic discovery in worms suggests they can be separated (2019, July 17) retrieved 17 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-longer-healthier-genetic-discovery-worms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

13 hours ago

How does AP propagate in large myelinated neuron?

Jul 16, 2019

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 15, 2019

Environmental genetic mutations

Jul 15, 2019

Leukorrhea

Jul 14, 2019

The "randomness" of evolution

Jul 12, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Anonym710220
1 hour ago
I'm making eighty five dollar an hour working from home. I was shocked when my neighbor told me she was averaging ninety five dollar but I see how it works now. I feel so much freedom now that I'm my own boss. This is what I do please Read HERE ...... www.help54.com
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration