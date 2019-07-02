July 2, 2019

Germany fines Facebook $2.3 million under hate speech law

speech
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

German authorities said Tuesday that they have imposed a 2 million-euro ($2.3 million) fine on Facebook under a law designed to combat hate speech.

The Federal Office for Justice said the social networking company had failed to meet transparency requirements for its handling of hate speech complaints.

The agency said Facebook's report for the first half of 2018 didn't reflect the actual number of complaints about suspected illegal content, which in Germany includes anti-Semitic insults and material designed to incite hatred against persons or groups based on their religion or ethnicity.

It said there was also incomplete information about the language skills and training of staff tasked with processing hate speech complaints.

Facebook responded that it complies with its transparency obligations under German law and "accurately and comprehensively disclosed the number of reports about unlawful content we received."

"We are confident our published ... reports are in accordance with the law but as many critics have pointed out there are a number of areas where this law lacks clarity," the company said in a statement. "We will analyze the fine notice carefully and reserve the rights to appeal."

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Germany fines Facebook $2.3 million under hate speech law (2019, July 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-germany-fines-facebook-million-speech.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook opens 2nd office combating hate speech in Germany
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

6 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

A Proposed Entirely AI Based Codec

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)