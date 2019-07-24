July 24, 2019

Fish tanks: Jordan sinks military hardware for underwater museum

The items included in Jordan's new underwater military museum were arranged to imitate a battle formation
Sunken tanks, a troop carrier and a submerged helicopter: Jordan on Wednesday opened its first underwater military museum off its Red Sea coast.

The kingdom is hoping the 19 decommissioned pieces of military hardware, submerged at depths up to 28 metres (92 feet), will attract tourists to the already popular diving resort of Aqaba.

The Underwater Military Museum Dive Site includes several tanks, an ambulance, a military crane, a troop carrier, an anti-aircraft battery, guns and a combat helicopter, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) said.

The sunken items have been "stationed along the coral reefs imitating a battle tactical formation", ASEZA said in a statement.

The museum aims to offer a "new type" of museum experience combining "sports, environment and exhibits" for divers, snorkelers and visitors on glass-bottomed boats, it said.

The launch was marked by a ceremony with music from the Jordanian Armed Forces band and a local folk group, AFP photographers there said.

The northern Red Sea is popular with divers attracted by its , which are in relatively despite global reef depletion due to .

ASEZA said it had removed "" from the hardware to protect the marine ecosystem.

It said the museum would allow the creation of artificial reefs and promote the recovery of the area's natural reefs by "drawing visitors away to an alternative site."

  • Workers lower a decommissioned Jordanian AH-1 Cobra helicopter into the Red Sea off the coast of Aqaba
  • Jordanian authorities are hoping the site will attract both human and marine visitors
    Jordanian authorities are hoping the site will attract both human and marine visitors

