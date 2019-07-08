July 8, 2019

Declining fire threatens Serengeti ecosystem

by University of Liverpool

A study of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem led by University of Liverpool researchers has found that an increase in livestock numbers is threatening the ecology of the region due to a decline in both the number and area of land burnt by fires,

In a paper published in the journal Global Change Biology, researchers found that between 2001 and 2014 revealed a dramatic decline in the number of fires and the area of land burnt (both around 40 percent in 14 years) in and around the protected areas of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem, and linked these declines to increasing livestock populations.

In the first study of its kind, researchers used satellite data to map the number of fires, the area of land burnt, size, date, frequency and intensity, producing a comprehensive pattern of fire activity across the region for this period. They also used satellite imagery to count 56,000 livestock enclosures and generate a map of livestock density across the Serengeti-Mara.

This fire data was then mapped against factors such as rainfall, soil type, and livestock density to better understand the cause of patterns in fire across space and through time. One of the most iconic areas in Africa, the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem in Southern Kenya and Northern Tanzania is one of Africa's largest trans-boundary protected area complexes and the site of the iconic wildebeest migration.

Fire is a frequent and natural disturbance in African savannahs and plays an important role in the ecology of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem.

Dr. James Probert, lead author of the study and a former Ph.D. candidate at the University of Liverpool's School of Environmental Sciences, said: "Intensifying human land uses are leading to rapid changes in the ecology of the Serengeti-Mara, with the potential for for both local communities and wildlife.

"Fire is an important feature of the region and without it the open grasslands which the Serengeti-Mara is famous for would likely disappear and be replaced by thorny scrub and trees.

"Our research found that heavy grazing in this area is reducing the number of fires, the area burning and their intensity. This will have severe consequences for the way the ecosystem functions.

"This research contributes to our understanding of fire across African savannahs and therefore our ability to manage those ."

Liverpool Professor Kate Parr of Tropical Ecology and co-author, added: "The complete lack of fire now in some parts of the Serengeti is very concerning and suggests these savannas are no longer functioning as they should."

The paper, "Anthropogenic modifications to fire regimes in the wider Serengeti-Mara ecosystem," is published in Global Change Biology.

Explore further

The Serengeti-Mara squeeze—One of the world's most iconic ecosystems under pressure
More information: James R. Probert et al. Anthropogenic modifications to fire regimes in the wider Serengeti‐Mara ecosystem, Global Change Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.14711
Journal information: Global Change Biology

Provided by University of Liverpool
Citation: Declining fire threatens Serengeti ecosystem (2019, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-declining-threatens-serengeti-ecosystem.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chick embryo as a model for further new life science research!?

Jul 06, 2019

Astrobiology Conference in Seattle

Jul 03, 2019

What are IC50 and CTC50 in cancer biology?

Jul 03, 2019

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

Jul 03, 2019

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

Jul 02, 2019

Alcohol consumption and C-vitamin

Jun 29, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration