Video: The future of sunscreen begins with cuttlefish
The pigments in the skin of cephalopods, including squid, octopus, and cuttlefish, can absorb ultraviolet radiation.
Researchers in Northeastern's Biomaterials Design Group are studying these animals to find ways to create new, environmentally friendly sunscreen.
Provided by Northeastern University
