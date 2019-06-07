June 7, 2019

USA lags behind EU, Brazil and China in banning harmful pesticides

by BioMed Central

pesticides
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Many pesticides that have been banned or are being phased out in the EU, Brazil and China, are still widely used in the USA, according to a study published in the open access journal Environmental Health.

Study author Nathan Donley at the Center for Biological Diversity, USA said: "The USA is generally regarded as being highly regulated and having protective pesticide safeguards in place. This study contradicts that narrative and finds that in fact, in the last couple of decades, nearly all pesticide cancellations in the USA have been done voluntarily by the pesticide industry. Without a change in the US Environmental Protection Agency's current reliance on voluntary mechanisms for cancellations, the USA will likely continue to lag behind its peers in banning ."

Donley identified pesticides that are approved for outdoor agricultural use in the USA and compared them to pesticides approved in the EU, China and Brazil. The researcher found that 72, 17 and 11 pesticides are approved for use in the USA which are banned or in the process of being phased out in the EU, Brazil and China, respectively. In addition, Donley identified 85, 13 and two pesticides as being approved in the USA but banned or in the process of being phased out in at least one of the three, two of the three, or all three other agricultural nations, respectively.

Of the 1.2 billion pounds of pesticides used in US agriculture in 2016, approximately 322 million pounds were pesticides banned in the EU, 40 million pounds were pesticides banned in China and nearly 26 million pounds were pesticides banned in Brazil. More than ten percent of total pesticide use in the USA was from pesticide ingredients either banned, not approved or of unknown status in all three of the other nations.

Donley found that of 508 pesticide active ingredients that have been used in agriculture in the USA since 1970, 134 have been cancelled. Out of those, 97 have been voluntarily cancelled by pesticide registrants or were not renewed after their approval period ended. In 37 cases, the US Environmental Protection Agency took unilateral action to prohibit a pesticide from entering the market or cancel its approval.

The number of non-voluntary cancellations of pesticides in the USA initiated by the EPA (to withdraw approval for their use) has decreased substantially in recent years, whereas voluntary cancellations have greatly increased. They currently account for nearly all agricultural pesticide cancellations in the USA, according to Donley's research.

Donley said: "These findings suggest that the USA utilizes voluntary, industry-initiated as the primary method of prohibiting pesticides, which is different from the non-voluntary, regulator-initiated cancellations / bans that are predominant in the EU, Brazil and China."

He added: "Voluntary cancellations ultimately create bias towards pesticides that are easier to cancel because their use has dropped so much that they have become less economically viable to pesticides makers. They can also lead to a significantly longer phase-out period than the typical one year period for most non-voluntarily cancelled pesticides."

The author cautions that he did not seek to compare the effectiveness or robustness of pesticide regulations as a whole between nations and thus the conclusions may not be generalizable to other aspects of pesticide regulation, such as safeguards that do not involve the total banning of a .

Explore further

HRW urges Brazilian lawmakers to reject new pesticide law
More information: Nathan Donley, The USA lags behind other agricultural nations in banning harmful pesticides, Environmental Health (2019). DOI: 10.1186/s12940-019-0488-0
Journal information: Environmental Health

Provided by BioMed Central
Citation: USA lags behind EU, Brazil and China in banning harmful pesticides (2019, June 7) retrieved 10 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-usa-lags-eu-brazil-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
942 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

Jun 07, 2019

Early moment detection that marks the start of massive tremor events

Jun 04, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

May 29, 2019

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

May 26, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

mqr
Jun 07, 2019
USA seems to be destroying itself.

They want to build a wall = animals isolate when they feel sick

They want more weapons in the hands of children

They like to close schools and build prisons

They can not get fatter, look at the president, is about to roll

They just cleared the way to use a derivative of ketamine, a highly addictive drug to treat depression - like they did not have an opioids crisis!!!! I am sure the ketamine derivative is produced by trump or his friends, that is why becomes legal, to destroy the population
-4
Report Block
tekram
Jun 07, 2019
Trump's EPA as of January 2019 is allowing 650,000 pounds of streptomycin to be sprayed annually on Florida citrus for the first time in such a scale. Streptomycin is usually reserved for human and animal treatment.

Both the European Union and Brazil have banned the use of oxytetracycline and streptomycin for use as a pesticide on agricultural plants.

So instead of restraining the use of pesticides, the Trump EPA is expanding its use.
3
Report Block
SusejDog
Jun 07, 2019
They just cleared the way to use a derivative of ketamine, a highly addictive drug to treat depression - like they did not have an opioids crisis!!!! I am sure the ketamine derivative is produced by trump or his friends, that is why becomes legal, to destroy the population

An addiction itself doesn't kill. What does often kill is suicidal ideation, and ketamine and esketamine help. I acknowledge your fear though, and I prefer that people be given psilocybin, and/or memantine plus telmisartan instead -- these do the job without the risk of addiction, and they probably don't need to be taken permanently either.
2
Report Block
SusejDog
Jun 07, 2019
The people of the USA do not realize what pesticides and other nasty chemicals are doing. Their low IQ coupled with a withdrawal from tradition will be the end of not only them, but also of much other life on land and in the sea. Besides cancer, the pesticides are causing germline damage that will irreversibly destroy fertility in both men and women. I refer you to:

Assessment of Glyphosate Induced Epigenetic Transgenerational Inheritance of Pathologies and Sperm Epimutations: Generational Toxicology. (2019)
https://www.ncbi....31011160

Environmental toxicant induced epigenetic transgenerational inheritance of ovarian pathology and granulosa cell epigenome and transcriptome alterations: ancestral origins of polycystic ovarian syndrome and primary ovarian insufiency. (2018)
https://www.ncbi....30207508

The epigenetic impacts of endocrine disruptors on female reproduction across generations†. (2019)
https://www.ncbi....31077281
-1
Report Block
grandpa
Jun 07, 2019
Pesticides and Herbicides are a tragedy. Endocrine disruptors, lecithin, and other emulsifiers as well cause more destruction than war. Maybe as much as lack of natural light and other exposure to the natural environments and steering away from a paleo diet.
0
Report Block
grandpa
Jun 07, 2019
None of the tragedies humans can create, will be as destructive to human life as that, that could be wrought, by microbiology, a super volcano, or an asteroid.
0
Report Block
sparcboy
Jun 07, 2019
Not sure how people realize a lot of these so called banned pesticides are banned to give local pesticide companies an advantage. The ban is in effect a tariff.

In virtually all major cities in the United States, one can by a wide variety of organic (pesticide free) products.
-2
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
Jun 07, 2019
"the USA will likely continue to lag behind its peers in banning harmful pesticides."

-So when other countries deem them harmful that automatically means they are? Since our review and approval process is superior to that of most other countries, I would assume first that there are some other processes at work... like greenie politics for instance. And shady economic priorities. I mean, china wouldn't ban a product just because they would want to sell more of their own would they?

America-haters are so gullible. They read some china-sourced disinfo in Twitter and suck it up like ramen noodles.

Take geezers like this for instance:
Pesticides and Herbicides are a tragedy. Endocrine disruptors, lecithin, and other emulsifiers as well cause more destruction than war
-You do understand that your sour opinion has more to do with incontinence and the level of bile in your gut tgran the facts dont you?

These guys hear just one CSNY song and get all riled up again.
-2
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
Jun 07, 2019
mqr
9 hours ago
USA seems to be destroying itself
Please reveal which country you come from and I will be happy to inform you of how much better the US is than it.
They want to build a wall = animals isolate when they feel sick
No, healthy animals defend their families and their territory with vigor and enthusiasm. Rabies and t gondii and other such diseases give animals a false sense of security.
-2
Report Block
SusejDog
Jun 07, 2019
Watch out for likely industry shills on this thread, e.g. TheGhostofOtto1923. These shills don't want anything to be fixed or improved so they can reap the financial benefits of the nasty pesticide sales.
1
Report Block
aksdad
Jun 07, 2019
Let's try a little critical analysis; you know, using our brains for a change. The study compares the numbers of pesticides banned by different countries but it doesn't analyze the actual danger of any of the pesticides. It assumes that if any country bans a pesticide, it must be bad. In fact pesticides, herbicides, and GMOs are banned all the time based on little more than anecdotal information. For example, several countries have banned glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide (not pesticide) in the world, based on the suggestion that it's carcinogenic; despite the fact that numerous studies have found no evidence for this. It's one of the safest herbicides ever discovered, but still countries are banning it.

We'll file this "study" in the BS folder.

Oh, and congratulations SusejDog on divining that TheGhostofOtto1923 is an industry shill based on zero evidence. Are you a haruspex? Did you use sheep entrails to come to that conclusion?
-2
Report Block
SusejDog
Jun 07, 2019
ASSESSMENT OF GLYPHOSATE INDUCED EPIGENETIC TRANSGENERATIONAL INHERITANCE OF PATHOLOGIES AND SPERM EPIMUTATIONS: GENERATIONAL TOXICOLOGY. (2019)
https://www.ncbi....31011160
> The transgenerational pathologies observed include prostate disease, obesity, kidney disease, ovarian disease, and parturition (birth) abnormalities. Epigenetic analysis of the F1, F2 and F3 generation sperm identified differential DNA methylation regions (DMRs). A number of DMR associated genes were identified and previously shown to be involved in pathologies. Therefore, we propose glyphosate can induce the transgenerational inheritance of disease and germline (e.g. sperm) epimutations. Observations suggest the generational toxicology of glyphosate needs to be considered in the disease etiology of future generations.
0
Report Block
aksdad
Jun 07, 2019
@SusejDog, I'm so glad you pointed that one out. Take a closer look.

The results of the Glyphosate epigenetics inheritance study are not very informative. The population size is extremely small. In all the pathologies studied, the frequency varies between higher than control and lower than control in different generations except for female obesity, female ovary disease, and male kidney disease. That means that with the exception of those three, the results are essentially random. In the case of female obesity and ovary disease, the number of control rats is much higher than glyphosate rats, but both populations are extremely small so even a 1 or 2 rat difference looks significant. Look at the data in figures 1 and 2.

https://www.natur...-42860-0

The glyphosate rats were fed 10 times the allowed industry exposure limits, something that's impossible for anyone to do who isn't trying to commit suicide by glyphosate ingestion.
0
Report Block
guptm
Jun 07, 2019
If you hate Trump this much, why did you select him as American president? Learn to respect people's mandate and the constitution. The world will respect you if you do.
-1
Report Block
tblakely1357
Jun 07, 2019
The ultimate solution for a healthy earth is banning humanity.... which has been the ultimate goal of hardcore environmentalists for decades.
-1
Report Block
doogsnova
Jun 07, 2019
Glyphosate causes cancer.
https://billymeie...phosate/
And the EPA wont admit it.
1
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
Jun 07, 2019
ASSESSMENT OF GLYPHOSATE INDUCED EPIGENETIC TRANSGENERATIONAL INHERITANCE OF PATHOLOGIES AND SPERM EPIMUTATIONS: GENERATIONAL TOXICOLOGY. (2019)
https://www.ncbi....31011160
> The transgenerational pathologies observed include prostate disease, obesity, kidney disease, ovarian disease, and parturition (birth) abnormalities
IOW, like a few dozen other things, it reduces the birthrate. Things like endocrine disrupters and refined sugar and extended education and commuting and tobacco and hard drugs of all sorts and barbies instead of baby dolls and ABORTION TO THE TUNE OF ONE BILLION since roe v wade... and HIV and revised divorce laws and fashion and video games and all sorts of legalized nonprocreative sex that only a few gens ago wouldve gotten you hard prison time or a berth in a mental ward.

And SO much more.

Apparently reducing the birthrate is priority #1 to the People who run this world. Our Shepherds.

We who are about to die salute you.

Hail Empire.
-1
Report Block
Da Schneib
Jun 07, 2019
Trump's EPA as of January 2019 is allowing 650,000 pounds of streptomycin to be sprayed annually on Florida citrus for the first time in such a scale. Streptomycin is usually reserved for human and animal treatment.

Both the European Union and Brazil have banned the use of oxytetracycline and streptomycin for use as a pesticide on agricultural plants.

So instead of restraining the use of pesticides, the Trump EPA is expanding its use.
Gee, wasn't there something about bacteria developing immunity to antibiotics when they're overused? I'm sure I heard that somewhere. /s

Meanwhile, no more Florida oranges or products for me.
2
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
Jun 07, 2019
If you hate Trump this much, why did you select him as American president? Learn to respect people's mandate and the constitution. The world will respect you if you do
On so many levels, you have no idea what you're talking about. You think that selecting the leader of the most powerful nation on earth would be left up to chance? Bush jr the conservative was put into office to initiate 2 wars of attrition in the Arab world. Obama the liberal was instilled to give out a trillion or so to bail out corporations.

Obviously, libs cannot start wars and neocons cannot give away that kind of money.

Just a few of the many clues which tell us that we have nothing to do with the course of this world.

Libs pass laws and conservatives rescind them. The chinese economy has been kickstarted with much western support. Time to cut it loose. Time to rescind laws and reduce spending. Trump is an indication of just how urgent the situation is.
-1
Report Block
Da Schneib
Jun 07, 2019
The article would be better if it mentioned some of these pesticides. It would be interesting to me to know if methyl bromide is one of them.

On edit: a quick google shows methyl bromide is not approved in the EU. Guess that answers that question.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
Jun 07, 2019
http://ec.europa....dID=1574 if you're curious.
0
Report Block
hmayle
Jun 08, 2019
Just follow the money. Pesticide manufacturers like Monsanto give big money to US politicians.
1
Report Block
RealityCheck
Jun 08, 2019
@TheGhostofOtto1923.
think that selecting the leader of the most powerful nation on earth would be left up to chance? Bush jr the conservative was put into office to initiate 2 wars of attrition in the Arab world. Obama the liberal was instilled to give out a trillion or so to bail out corporations.
IIRC, the Bush Administration/Republican Party was already going to do that when they lost the Presidency. Obama merely continued the Republican/Bush "Quantitative Easing" program already in the works before he was elected.

IOW, like a few dozen other things, it reduces the birthrate. Things like endocrine disrupters and refined sugar and extended education and commuting and tobacco and hard drugs of all sorts and barbies instead of baby dolls and ABORTION TO THE TUNE OF ONE BILLION since roe v wade...
Strawmen. The point is that unscrupulous CHEM/Pharma companies (remember Thalidomide?) PROFIT from/despite damage they do to present/future generations.
0
Report Block
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
9 hours ago
Oy. Harmless herbicides (such as glyphosate) that are local to fields are commented on, when the health problem is antibiotics (such as streptomycin), or insecticides that kill insects far from the fields by spreading mechanisms (such as flying insects).
0
Report Block
RealityCheck
9 hours ago
@torbjorn_b_g_larson.
Oy. Harmless herbicides (such as glyphosate) that are local to fields are commented on, when the health problem is antibiotics (such as streptomycin), or insecticides that kill insects far from the fields by spreading mechanisms (such as flying insects).
IIRC, herbicide resistance is also a problem being spread by pollen-transferring birds/insects/bees from sprayed crop species to weed species in the same family of plants which thereby acquire the resistance genes which developed in the sprayed crops. So it's best to create chemicals/strategies that do not result in resistance developing in the first place. Yes?
-1
Report Block
Shootist
6 hours ago
who says they chems are harmful and why should they be believed? it isn't as if #believeallactivists would lead towards a better world.
-1
Report Block
Da Schneib
5 hours ago
Did you read the page on methyl bromide I posted?

Let's see, it's a skin irritant, an eye irritant, and... wait for it... a mutagen. Maybe you'd like to drink some, @shootie. I mean, if, you know, you don't figure to have any kids later.
1
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration