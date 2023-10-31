BioMed Central is located in the U.K. It is a science, technology and medical publisher that has pioneered the concept of open-access for peer-review research journals. BioMed publishes around 200 peer review journals for the purpose of advancing scientific communication among researchers and the public. Some examples of BioMed journals include, Journal of Biology, Bioinformatics, Malaria Journal. BioMed receives funding from the a variety of sources including reprint fees and grants from the NIH and other science related foundations. The peer-review criteria is up to the individual publisher of the journal submitted to BioMed Central.

Address
BioMed Central Ltd Middlesex House 34-42 Cleveland Street London W1T 4LB United Kingdom
Website
http://www.biomedcentral.com/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioMed_Central

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

BioMed Central

Veterinary: Urgent action needed on English Bulldog breeding

English Bulldogs must be bred with more moderate physical features, as a new study reports that the breed is significantly less healthy than other dog breeds. English Bulldogs are at increased risk of breathing, eye, and ...

Veterinary medicine

Jun 15, 2022

0

6

French bulldogs have higher risk of 20 common health disorders

French Bulldogs have significantly higher odds of being diagnosed with 20 common disorders compared to other dog breeds, reports a study published in the journal Canine Medicine and Genetics. To reduce the risks of breathing ...

Veterinary medicine

Dec 16, 2021

0

6

Competing crabs don't fight over 'homes'

Two hermit crab species which live on the same beach have adapted to coexist by selecting differently shaped shells as their homes, according to a study in the open access journal BMC Ecology.

Ecology

Jan 15, 2020

0

233

