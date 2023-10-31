BioMed Central is located in the U.K. It is a science, technology and medical publisher that has pioneered the concept of open-access for peer-review research journals. BioMed publishes around 200 peer review journals for the purpose of advancing scientific communication among researchers and the public. Some examples of BioMed journals include, Journal of Biology, Bioinformatics, Malaria Journal. BioMed receives funding from the a variety of sources including reprint fees and grants from the NIH and other science related foundations. The peer-review criteria is up to the individual publisher of the journal submitted to BioMed Central.

Address BioMed Central Ltd Middlesex House 34-42 Cleveland Street London W1T 4LB United Kingdom Website http://www.biomedcentral.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioMed_Central

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

