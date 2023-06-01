Environmental Health publishes manuscripts on all aspects of environmental and occupational medicine and related studies in toxicology and epidemiology. Environmental Health is aimed at scientists and practitioners in all areas of environmental science where human health and well-being are involved, either directly or indirectly. Environmental Health is a public health journal serving the public health community and scientists working on matters of public health interest and importance pertaining to the environment.

BioMed Central
http://www.ehjournal.net/
2.65 (2011)

Firms withheld pesticide toxicity data from EU: study

Several major agrochemical companies did not disclose to European Union authorities studies assessing the toxic effects of pesticide ingredients on brain development, research said on Thursday.

Jun 1, 2023

Urban heat and mortality: Who are the most vulnerable?

Climate change has and will continue to induce severe increases in summer temperatures throughout Europe, especially in the Mediterranean region, where Italy stands out in terms of heat-related effects on daily mortality. ...

Dec 7, 2020

How fast fashion hurts environment, workers, society

The overabundance of fast fashion—readily available, inexpensively made clothing—has created an environmental and social justice crisis, claims a new paper from an expert on environmental health at Washington University ...

Jan 10, 2019

