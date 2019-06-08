June 8, 2019

Thousands demonstrate against cruise ships in Venice

Thousands took to the streets in Venice calling for a ban on huge cruise ships in the city
Thousands took to the streets in Venice calling for a ban on huge cruise ships in the city

Thousands of people took to the streets in Venice on Saturday calling for a ban on large cruise ships in the city following last week's collision between a massive vessel and a tourist boat.

According to Italian media, around 5,000 demonstrators marched through the carrying banners with slogans such as "Keep large boats out of the lagoon".

"These giants must leave the lagoon. They're incompatible with the delicate balance of the ecosystem and dangerous for the city," the president of the local municipality of Marghera, Gianfranco Bettin, was quoted as saying.

The demonstration was organised by a group called "No Big Ships" following an incident last Sunday in which the 13-deck MSC Opera suffered an , scraped along the dockside and knocked into a luxury tourist boat.

Four tourists were slightly injured in the accident at San Basilio-Zattere in Venice's Giudecca Canal.

Amateur footage of the incident was posted on , sparking a fresh controversy over the damage the mammoth vessels cause to one of the world's most famous cities, which along with its lagoon, canals, bell towers and bridges is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Critics say the waves the ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city, which regularly floods, leaving iconic sites such as Saint Mark's Square underwater.

Critics say the waves the ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city
Critics say the waves the ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city

Explore further

Motorboats go silent on Venice's Grand Canal

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Thousands demonstrate against cruise ships in Venice (2019, June 8) retrieved 10 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-thousands-cruise-ships-venice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

Jun 07, 2019

Early moment detection that marks the start of massive tremor events

Jun 04, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

May 29, 2019

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

May 26, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration