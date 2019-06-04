June 4, 2019

Scientists call on funders to make research freely available immediately

by Public Library of Science

journal
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientific research usually takes months to be published by academic journals, and once it is, many of the papers can only be read by scientists from wealthy institutes that subscribe to the journals. Over the years, there have been various attempts to make research more widely available, but most papers remain behind paywalls and scientists complain that the peer review process at journals now takes longer than ever.

In a new article publishing June 4 in the open-access PLOS Biology, Richard Sever and John Inglis from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and Mike Eisen from UC Berkeley propose a new solution to these problems, which they call Plan U (for "universal"). They call on the organizations that fund research— such as NIH and charities like the Howard Hughes Medical Institute—to require the scientists they support to post drafts of their papers on free websites called "preprint servers" before submitting them to . The value of this approach was demonstrated by arXiv (pronounced "archive"), a preprint server in the that has been running for 28 years and hosts more than a million papers. bioRxiv (pronounced "bio-archive"), founded by Sever and Inglis in 2013, brought the culture to biology and is growing rapidly as more and more biologists realize the benefits of making their work available early.

As well as making papers available sooner—and to everyone—Plan U should speed up research itself, because other experts can immediately begin building on the work. It should also stimulate evolution of the publication system. "Because preprint servers take care of dissemination, scientific journals don't have to worry about that part and so have more freedom to experiment with how they do peer review," Sever said. Servers reduce the barrier to entry for new initiatives, he added, since they no longer have to cover the costs of hosting the papers themselves.

Explore further

bioRxiv preprints can now be submitted directly to leading research journals
More information: Sever R, Eisen M, Inglis J (2019) Plan U: Universal access to scientific and medical research via funder preprint mandates. PLoS Biol 17(6): e3000273. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000273
Journal information: PLoS Biology

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Scientists call on funders to make research freely available immediately (2019, June 4) retrieved 4 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-scientists-funders-freely-immediately.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration