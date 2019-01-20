Chemists warm up to preprint servers

January 23, 2019, American Chemical Society
paper
Credit: Charles Rondeau/public domain

Preprint servers—online sites that post scientific manuscripts for free, prior to peer review—are well-established in fields such as physics and biology. More recently, two chemistry preprint servers, ChemRxiv and ChemRN, were launched. Although some chemists were initially skeptical, more are now embracing the idea of sharing their discoveries with the world before peer review, according to an article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society.

Today, more than 2,000 preprints have been posted on ChemRxiv and ChemRN, Assistant Editor Tien Nguyen writes. But when the two sites launched in 2017, the response was mixed. Skeptical researchers feared that posting preprints would make them vulnerable to being scooped by competitors. Journal editors worried that preprints would lessen a paper's novelty once it was published. And still others questioned whether chemistry preprint were even necessary.

But since their introduction, chemistry preprint servers have been steadily gaining popularity. Supporters enjoy the ability to quickly and freely share results and receive feedback from peers. The sites also allow scientists in the to access research that otherwise would be hidden behind a paywall. And because the preprint has a time stamp, work can't be scooped by other researchers. Some preprint servers, such as ChemRxiv, have a one-click transfer feature that allows researchers to conveniently submit their preprints to selected journals.

Explore further: Preprints accelerated between Ebola and Zika epidemics

More information: "Chemistry preprints pick up steam," cen.acs.org/acs-news/publishin … nts-pick-steam/97/i3

Related Stories

Preprints accelerated between Ebola and Zika epidemics

April 3, 2018

Preprints—scientific manuscripts that are posted at a recognized online repository before peer review—have the potential to speed up the reporting of scientific research in infectious disease outbreaks, argue Michael ...

The best of both worlds—preprints and journals

October 27, 2016

For some time now PLOS has discussed new initiatives designed to accelerate research communication, from development of Aperta, our streamlined manuscript submission system that facilitates a faster time to first decision ...

Are preprints in paleontology really that radical?

September 8, 2015

The topic of preprints for paleontologists has gotten a nice flurry of discussion this week, thanks to a blog post by Liz Martin-Silverstone. Preprints, for those who are not familiar, are non-final and unpublished versions ...

Chance discovery of forgotten 1960s 'preprint' experiment

November 16, 2017

For years, scientists have complained that it can take months or even years for a scientific discovery to be published, because of the slowness of peer review. To cut through this problem, researchers in physics and mathematics ...

Recommended for you

Materials chemists tap body heat to power 'smart garments'

January 22, 2019

Many wearable biosensors, data transmitters and similar tech advances for personalized health monitoring have now been "creatively miniaturized," says materials chemist Trisha Andrew at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.