June 28, 2019 report

New property of light discovered

by Bob Yirka, Science X Network, Phys.org

light beam
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Spain and the U.S. has announced that they have discovered a new property of light—self-torque. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes how they happened to spot the new property and possible uses for it.

Scientists have long known about such properties of light as wavelength. More recently, researchers have found that light can also be twisted, a property called . Beams with highly structured angular momentum are said to have orbital angular momentum (OAM), and are called . They appear as a helix surrounding a common center, and when they strike a flat surface, they appear as doughnut-shaped. In this new effort, the researchers were working with OAM beams when they found the light behaving in a way that had never been seen before.

The experiments involved firing two lasers at a cloud of argon gas—doing so forced the beams to overlap, and they joined and were emitted as a single beam from the other side of the argon cloud. The result was a type of vortex beam. The researchers then wondered what would happen if the lasers had different orbital angular momentum and if they were slightly out of sync. This resulted in a beam that looked like a corkscrew with a gradually changing twist. And when the beam struck a , it looked like a crescent moon. The researchers noted that looked at another way, a at the front of the beam was orbiting around its center more slowly than a photon at the back of the . The researchers promptly dubbed the new property self-torque—and not only is it a newly discovered property of light, it is also one that has never even been predicted.

A new property of light beams, the self-torque of light, which is associated to a temporal variation of the orbital angular momentum. Extreme-ultraviolet ultrafast pulses with self-torque are generated through high harmonic generation. Credit: JILA (USA) Rebecca Jacobson, Servicio de Produccion e Innovacion Digital – Universidad de Salamanca (Spain)

The researchers suggest that it should be possible to use their technique to modulate the of light in ways very similar to modulating frequencies in communications equipment. This could lead to the development of novel devices that make use of manipulating extremely tiny materials.

Explore further

Multicolored light twists in new knotted ways
More information: Laura Rego et al. Generation of extreme-ultraviolet beams with time-varying orbital angular momentum, Science (2019). DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw9486
Journal information: Science

Provided by Science X Network

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: New property of light discovered (2019, June 28) retrieved 28 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-property.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interval between double sonic booms

5 hours ago

Detectable wavelengths of light at the surface of the Earth

23 hours ago

What subfields does semiconductor physics comprise?

Jun 27, 2019

Do rocks have energy?

Jun 27, 2019

Is computational Physics a hard major?

Jun 26, 2019

What is the difference between 1/2 wavelength and 2 overlapped wavelength? (pulsed laser autocorrelation)

Jun 26, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Spaced out Engineer
4 hours ago
And Lagrangian cycles still describe the discrete features needed to represent any particular phase.... yeah, new!
-1
Report Block
Nattydread
4 hours ago
It's almost as if the photon is comprised of two massless particles.
-1
Report Block
etherair
3 hours ago
It's almost as if the photon is comprised of two massless particles.

Or one longer particle with the front losing its rotational energy faster than the back.
Or a pair of waves situated at 90 degrees to each other winding along a common axis.
Or a vibrating string entangled with other vibrating strings.
Or...

It is the refinement of ways to test these theories that is the most cool.
-1
Report Block
Whydening Gyre
3 hours ago
You call 'em vortexes - I call 'em gyres... :-)
2
Report Block
Da Schneib
3 hours ago
Actually that's "vortices."
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
2 hours ago
Meanwhile, quanta like photons can have two types of angular momenum: OAM and SAM. Orbital angular momentum and spin angular momentum. This article does a very bad job of differentiating between them. Together they add up to TAM: total angular momentum. And TAM is a conserved quantity.

Do better, physorg. You guys are having a bad month.
1
Report Block
Spaced out Engineer
2 hours ago
Meanwhile, quanta like photons can have two types of angular momenum: OAM and SAM. ....

Do better, physorg. You guys are having a bad month.


You forgot no angular momentum, you know for spherical harmonics
;)
-1
Report Block
Da Schneib
2 hours ago
I don't see what spherical harmonics have to do with the propagation of a single photon. Maybe you can explain it; most likely it will be a word salad.
2
Report Block
hat1208
2 hours ago
You call 'em vortexes - I call 'em gyres... :-)


I like it!
0
Report Block
Whydening Gyre
2 hours ago
I don't see what spherical harmonics have to do with the propagation of a single photon. Maybe you can explain it; most likely it will be a word salad.

See his spaced out comment in this article....
https://phys.org/...ity.html
0
Report Block
antigoracle
2 hours ago
Actually that's "vortices."

Actually, vortexes is also correct.
0
Report Block
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
40 minutes ago
And Lagrangian cycles still describe the discrete features needed to represent any particular phase.... yeah, new!


Yes, new physics, not old math. Why delve into local so called orbifold constructions (i.e. "fold" or take the quiotient space of R^n by some finite group action - essentially here take the spin of photons) when the physicists use OAM to construct observable chirps? (I take it "Lagrangian cycles" refers to the orbifolds that makes sense.)

I can represent phase by taking the second part of a real tuplet or more conveniently the imaginary part of complex number, why can't you? But again, that is a useful mathematical representation, not the science at hand - which is new.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration