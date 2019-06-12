June 12, 2019

Pollen collected by US honey bees in urban settings shows dramatic seasonal variation

by Public Library of Science

Pollen collected by US honey bees in urban settings shows dramatic seasonal variation
Pollen collected in traps. Credit: Pierre Lau

The diversity and availability of pollen foraged by honey bees across urban and suburban areas in the US varies drastically with the seasons, according to a study published June 12, 2019 in PLOS ONE by Juliana Rangel from Texas A&M University, USA, and colleagues.

Honey bee (Apis mellifera) colonies require a diversity of protein-rich pollen in order to rear healthy brood and ensure colony survival. During certain seasons, insufficient or poor-quality pollen can limit brood nutrition. In this study, the authors investigated the variation in pollen collected by honey bees across developed landscapes in California, Michigan, Florida, and Texas over the .

The authors tracked a total of 394 sites with at least two hives each in urban and suburban locations across California, Texas, Florida, and Michigan. They placed a pollen trap at each hive entrance, which passively collected pollen from foraging bees, and sampled pollen from the traps in multiple months of 2014 and 2015. The researchers used a to identify pollen grains to the family, genus, and species level where possible.

The total overall pollen species diversity varied significantly across all four states, with highest diversity in California and lowest diversity in Texas. Nationally, the total pollen diversity was significantly higher in the spring across all locations as compared to other seasons. Top pollen sources across all states included legumes, oaks, roses and daisies. Only a few provided pollen throughout the year—for example, eucalyptus and palm pollen was consistently available in California and Florida.

Since pollen traps were only in use over limited periods, the assessment of pollen collection was not comprehensive, and the pollen was not quantified to examine the proportion collected of each type. However, these results provide information about honey bee foraging patterns over the year. The authors hope this might help and gardeners choose plants that can provide appropriate pollen resources to honey bees in developed areas year-round, and plan pesticide treatment regimens around honey bee foraging schedules.

The authors add: "This study describes the seasonal and geographic variation of floral sources of for honey bees in urban and suburban landscapes, giving us for the first time a comprehensive look at some of the most important plants for honey bees in developed areas, and serves as a foundation for studies related to nutritional ecology in urban settings."

Explore further

Sunflower pollen has medicinal, protective effects on bees
More information: Lau P, Bryant V, Ellis JD, Huang ZY, Sullivan J, Schmehl DR, et al. (2019) Seasonal variation of pollen collected by honey bees (Apis mellifera) in developed areas across four regions in the United States. PLoS ONE 14(6): e0217294. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0217294
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Pollen collected by US honey bees in urban settings shows dramatic seasonal variation (2019, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-pollen-honey-bees-urban-seasonal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How the love hormone Oxytocin works

23 hours ago

The chemistry/physics of saltatory nerve conduction

Jun 09, 2019

If bacteria didn't have any food, would it die?

Jun 08, 2019

Hypoxia: Altitude vs Displacement

Jun 05, 2019

Are additives and preservatives in food bad for the human body?

Jun 05, 2019

RAPD - close proximity of primers

Jun 04, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration