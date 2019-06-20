Poll: Tracking asteroids a favored focus for space program

In this Nov. 1969 photo made available by NASA, Apollo 12 mission Commander Charles P. "Pete" Conrad stands on the moon's surface. A poll released Thursday, June 20, 2019 shows that Americans prefer a space program focusing on potential asteroid impacts, scientific research into our cosmos and robotic space probes over human exploration of Mars or the moon. (AP Photo/NASA)

A new poll shows Americans prefer a space program that focuses on potential asteroid impacts, scientific research and using robots to explore the cosmos over sending humans back to the moon or on to Mars.

The poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was released Thursday, one month before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The results show asteroid and comet monitoring as the No. 1 desired objective for the U.S. space program. About two-thirds of Americans call that very or extremely important.

The poll comes as the White House pushes to get astronauts back on the moon, but only about a quarter of Americans said moon or Mars exploration by astronauts should be among the space program's highest priorities.

In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. A new poll shows most Americans prefer focusing on potential asteroid impacts over a return to the moon. The survey by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was released Thursday, June 20, one month before the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Aldrin's momentous lunar landing. (Neil A. Armstrong/NASA via AP)

This artist's rendering made available by SpaceX on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 shows the company's design for a 350-foot-tall rocket on the Earth's moon. A poll released Thursday, June 20, 2019 shows that Americans prefer a space program focusing on potential asteroid impacts, scientific research into our cosmos and robotic space probes over human exploration of Mars or the moon. (SpaceX via AP)

