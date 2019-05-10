May 10, 2019

Elon Musk cracks a lewd joke at Jeff Bezos' new 'Blue Moon' lander

by Brett Molina, Usa Today

The moon lander introduced Thursday by Blue Origin, the aerospace company run by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has caught the attention of Elon Musk.

The head of both Tesla and his own aerospace company, SpaceX, delivered a subtle jab at "Blue Moon," the name of the lander which could take astronauts to the moon by 2024.

Musk made a lewd joke about the name on Twitter, sharing an image of the lander with the word "Moon" erased and replaced with the word "Balls."

"Oh stop teasing, Jeff," wrote Musk, adding a winking face emoji at the end.

Both Bezos and Musk, with their respective companies, are pushing to return astronauts to the moon. Bezos has suggested establishing a manufacturing base on the moon because of its lower gravity compared to Earth.

"It's time to go back to the moon, and this time to stay," Bezos said during the unveiling of the Thursday.

Last year, Musk said a Japanese billionaire will become the first private passenger to fly around the moon, possibly in 2023.

Meanwhile, NASA has its own plans to bring astronauts back to the moon. Last month, the Trump administration said the space agency would likely bring humans back to the moon within five years.

JamesG
2 hours ago
Musk is setting the standards right now. If Bezos will stop playing with his toy rockets and actually do something that matters, he has the ability compete. So far he's all drama.
