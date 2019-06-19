June 19, 2019

Delayed Kentucky internet project faces new squirrel setback

A project that would bring high-speed internet across Kentucky will be delayed because company representatives say an "abundance" of squirrels have chewed through wiring.

The Courier-Journal reports lawmakers in the state's capitol questioned reports of ravenous squirrels Tuesday, blocking officials in charge of the KentuckyWired project from borrowing an additional $110 million.

KentuckyWired was started in 2015 under former Gov. Steve Beshear to boost Kentucky's internet infrastructure. Officials are now saying squirrels damaged cable that was supposed to be up and running in April.

This isn't the first time the project has been denied extra funds. In February, lawmakers blocked a request for an additional $20 million for "unanticipated borrowing costs." KentuckyWired has been plagued from the beginning by and cost overruns , running nearly four years behind schedule.

Explore further

Funding issues plague Kentucky's proposed high speed network

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Delayed Kentucky internet project faces new squirrel setback (2019, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-kentucky-internet-squirrel-setback.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ansys tools for different software applications

2 hours ago

Designing an Automatic Coolant Monitoring System for CNC Machines

4 hours ago

Olds Elevator vs Traditional Archimedes Screw

6 hours ago

Vertical wind turbine with two concentric rotors

12 hours ago

Solar pool heating via a dark screen -- On the surface or submerged?

Jun 18, 2019

Is the refrigeration process reversible?

Jun 13, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration