June 14, 2019

Instagram, PlayStation hit with outages

Instagram says the platform has fully recovered from the outage
Instagram says the platform has fully recovered from the outage

An Instagram outage on Thursday left users of the Facebook-owned social network flocking to Twitter to vent frustration.

The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in reports of Instagram being unavailable in the afternoon, nearly hitting 54,000 before diving back down.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We are now fully recovered and apologize for the inconvenience," an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement.

The company did not elaborate on the cause or extent of the outage.

People using the # hashtag on Twitter posted that attempts to access the service on or computers had been met with messages such as "couldn't refresh feed" or "something went wrong."

Along with complaints and animated gifs playing on the inconvenience, some offered words of wisdom.

"Imagine if Instagram and closed every day at 6 pm like a shop," read a tweet from the account of @stevebartlettsc.

"We would all be forced to meet up and speak to each other in real life, to be present with our families, to work out, to go outside, to read, to make art, music... eurghhh, nevermind."

Meanwhile, some gamers trying to access the PlayStation network on Thursday were also met with error messages.

"We're aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN. Thank you for your patience as we investigate," the official Ask PlayStation Twitter account said.

According to DownDetector.com, the outages were concentrated in northern Europe and Britain, as well as in several parts of the United States and Brazil.

PlayStation did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the outage.

Explore further

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after massive outage

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Instagram, PlayStation hit with outages (2019, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-instagram-playstation-outages.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration