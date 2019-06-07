June 7, 2019

Image: Mature galaxy mesmerizes in new Hubble view

by Rob Garner, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Mature galaxy mesmerizes in new Hubble view
NGC 7773 is a beautiful example of a barred spiral galaxy. A luminous bar-shaped structure cuts prominently through the galaxy's bright core, extending to the inner boundary of NGC 7773's sweeping, pinwheel-like spiral arms. Astronomers think that these bar structures emerge later in the lifetime of a galaxy. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Walsh

This striking image was taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), a powerful instrument installed on the telescope in 2009. WFC3 is responsible for many of Hubble's most breathtaking and iconic photographs.

Shown here, NGC 7773 is a beautiful example of a barred . A luminous bar-shaped structure cuts prominently through the galaxy's bright core, extending to the inner boundary of NGC 7773's sweeping, pinwheel-like spiral arms. Astronomers think that these bar structures emerge later in the lifetime of a galaxy, as star-forming material makes its way towards the —younger spirals do not feature barred structures as often as older spirals do, suggesting that bars are a sign of galactic maturity. They are also thought to act as stellar nurseries, as they gleam brightly with copious numbers of youthful stars.

Our galaxy, the Milky Way, is thought to be a barred spiral like NGC 7773. By studying galactic specimens such as NGC 7773 throughout the universe, researchers hope to learn more about the processes that have shaped—and continue to shape—our cosmic home.

Explore further

Image: Hubble's barred and booming spiral galaxy
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Mature galaxy mesmerizes in new Hubble view (2019, June 7) retrieved 7 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-image-mature-galaxy-mesmerizes-hubble.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
96 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Milky Way is "in the top percentile of all the galaxies that exist"

10 hours ago

Dwarf Planet or Stellar Moon?

21 hours ago

Most-detailed-ever simulations of a BH solve long standing mystery

Jun 06, 2019

Black holes and the first law of thermodynamics

Jun 05, 2019

Galaxy Database with distances from Earth

Jun 04, 2019

Can anything capture a black hole?

Jun 03, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Surveillance_Egg_Unit
6 hours ago
I have been wondering if spiral galaxies are true to the momentum of the Coriolis Force/Coriolis Effect. The direction in which the arms are moving is similar to centrifugal force of which there are many examples in Nature.
0
Report Block
valeriy_polulyakh
2 hours ago
There are some very complicated issues of galaxy formation. Unfortunately, here is the same problem as with the stars. The origin of galaxies remains unclear, in spite of huge activity in the field. What the "formation" means? It means that we have the material that is assembling into galaxies.
https://www.acade...ome_From
https://www.acade...rvations
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration