June 19, 2019

High temperature records will be 'smashed' in coming century

High temperature records will be 'Smashed' in coming century

Climate change will cause some regions of the world to "smash" high temperature records every year in the coming century, researchers warn. That will push "ecosystems and communities beyond their ability to cope," according to the authors of the study published online June 17 in Nature Climate Change.

The researchers used 22 climate models to forecast future summer temperatures. They determined that by the end of the 21st century, temperature events "will be so extreme that they will not have been experienced previously."

High monthly mean temperature records will be set in 58 percent of the world every year, with the greatest impact in developing countries and small island nations, according to the researchers. The highest monthly mean temperature records will occur in 67 percent of the least developed countries and 68 percent of small island developing states.

High temperatures increase the risk for , breathing issues, heart attacks, asthma attacks, and kidney problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information: Scott B. Power et al. Setting and smashing extreme temperature records over the coming century, Nature Climate Change (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-019-0498-5

Journal information: Nature Climate Change

Copyright © 2019 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Citation: High temperature records will be 'smashed' in coming century (2019, June 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-high-temperature-century.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Germany records hottest year in a century
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)