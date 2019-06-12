June 12, 2019

Germany ends 5G frequency auction, raises $7.4 billion

Germany's auction of frequencies for a super-fast 5G network has ended after nearly three months, raising more money for the government than was originally expected: 6.55 billion euros ($7.4 billion).

The Federal Network Agency on Wednesday announced the end of the auction, which opened on March 19. The auction involved bids from existing network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica, as well as newcomer Drillisch.

It was expected to raise 3 to 5 billion euros, the government wants to invest in digitalization—such as better IT equipment for schools.

Network security wasn't directly an issue in the auction but has simmered in recent months. German authorities put together security requirements stipulating that system suppliers had to be "trustworthy."

They don't specifically mention Chinese technology giant Huawei, which the U.S. alleges poses an espionage threat.

Explore further

Germany launches 5G auction amid row with US over Huawei

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Germany ends 5G frequency auction, raises $7.4 billion (2019, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-germany-5g-frequency-auction-billion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How important is it to keep an air motor warm?

1 hour ago

Imperfections in magnet pole pieces

Jun 11, 2019

Is the refrigeration process reversible?

Jun 10, 2019

Holding on to your hat, I mean roof

Jun 10, 2019

How is it possible to use only 1000 W to transfer 10,000 BTU/h?

Jun 09, 2019

Hole Sizing to Drain Fluids [Pressurized Container]

Jun 08, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration