Germany to require suppliers of 5G networks be 'trustworthy'

March 7, 2019
People walk past a Huawei retail shop in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Chinese tech giant Huawei is challenging a U.S. law that labels the company a security risk and would limit its access to the American market for telecom equipment. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

German authorities have published a list of security requirements for telecoms networks amid concerns about the possible involvement of companies such as China's Huawei in future 5G infrastructure.

Authorities published a list of requirements Thursday that says "systems may only be sourced from trustworthy suppliers whose compliance with national security regulations and provisions for the secrecy of telecommunications and for is assured."

Among the other "key elements" outlined by Germany's Economic Ministry and the Federal Network Agency are that "must be regularly and constantly monitored for any abnormality" and security-related components have to be certified by the country's IT security agency.

The guidelines, which come into effect immediately, also stipulate that networks should use components from several manufacturers and provide for redundancy of key equipment.

Related Stories

'No evidence' of Huawei spying, says German IT watchdog

December 14, 2018

Germany's IT watchdog has expressed scepticism about calls for a boycott of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, saying it has seen no evidence the firm could use its equipment to spy for Beijing, news weekly Spiegel reported Friday.

France to seek tougher oversight of 5G network gear

January 22, 2019

France will require telecommunications companies to allow more government oversight and control of the equipment required for next-generation 5G wireless networks due to security concerns, a government official said Tuesday.

Huawei: how the telecoms giant is seen around the world

January 29, 2019

US charges against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei have cranked up tensions between the world's two biggest economies, but the company is already facing obstructions around the world over alleged cyber-security risks.

