June 7, 2019 report
New evidence from LHC shows pentaquark has a molecule-like structure
A team of researchers working on the LHCb collaboration has found evidence showing that a pentaquark they have observed has a molecule-like structure. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes the evidence and the structure of the pentaquark they observed.
Four years ago, a team working at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) observed what is known as a pentaquark by smashing protons into each other. Its existence had been theorized, but it was not until the right technology was deployed at the LHC that researchers were able to observe it with a reasonable degree of confidence. It was subsequently found to be a particle made up of four quarks and one antiquark. (Quarks are indivisible particles that make up neutrons and protons.)
In this new effort, the researchers have gained a better perspective on the actual organization of the pentaquark. They report that they have nine times as much data from observations as they had when the pentaquark was first observed, so they have high confidence in their findings. They report that the pentaquark was made up of a three-quark baryon and a quark-antiquark meson, and that they were bound together in a way reminiscent of a molecule.
More specifically, they found that the pentaquark was made up of different "flavors" of quarks—two up quarks, one down quark, one charm quark, and finally, a single anti-charm quark. They further report that they do not know what was the driving factor that led to the arrangement of its components. They also noted that the initial observation of the pentaquark three years ago was actually an observation of two pentaquarks that were nearly identical.
The researchers also report that their observations were the first ever to see baryons and mesons sticking together—until now, baryons have only been observed sticking to other baryons. They also acknowledge that it is conceivable that not all pentaquarks have the same molecular-type structure that they observed, noting that theory suggests it is possible for them to have other types, including split-second interactions. They hope more research will contribute to further understanding of the pentaquark and its characteristics.
© 2019 Science X Network
User comments
my guesstimate is that the term "molecular-kinda-like structure" maybe applicable to other phenomena.
Seeing patterns, real or projected? Such as looking down, from a height, at a prairie of wind-blown grasses or sandy desert or open lakes or ocean.
Are you looking at the trees or the forest?
The researchers also report
That their observations
Were the first ever to see
Baryons and mesons sticking together
Mesons
Are intermediate mass particles
Which are made up of
A quark-antiquark pair
Baryons
While the baryons are fermions
Fermions
In particle physics
A Fermion is a particle
That follows Fermi–Dirac statistics
These particles
Obey the Pauli Exclusion Principle
Fermions include all quarks and leptons
As well as all composite particles
Made of an odd number of these
Such as all baryons and many atoms and nuclei
A Fermion can be an elementary particle
Such as the electron
Or it can be a composite particle
Such as the proton
The Pauli Exclusion Principle
Is the quantum mechanical principle
Which states that two or more
Identical fermions particles
With half-integer spin
Cannot occupy the same quantum state
Within a quantum system simultaneously
As this witching circle continues its destination
This Pauli Exclusion Principle
Comes full circle
Baryons and mesons sticking together
While the baryons are fermions
Where fermions are electrons
Where electrons are indivisible particles
The object of this experiment
Concerns quarks
Quarks are indivisible particles
That only exist in protons
Making a proton a composite particle
Forming molecules
As this witching circle continues its destination
This Pauli Exclusion Principle
Comes full circle
this witchery comes full circle
Where this Pauli Exclusion Principle
Blurs this distinction
Between composite particles
And indivisible particles
As if we assume
Quarks actually exists as indivisible particles
Protons, are then composite particle
Electrons are indivisible particles
Quarks are indivisible particle
This Pauli Exclusion Principle
When you follow sub meaning to subsequent meaning
As always
With this Pauli Exclusion Principle
Eventually
Come back to whence you started
This Exclusion Principle
Full circle back to where you started
Isn't that processing called "Glasma"?
Wake me up....
When we get down
to the
Planck foundational gravitrons.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more